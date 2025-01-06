LGI Homes Unveils New Jacksonville-Area Community: Jennings Farm

MIDDLEBURG, Fla., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce the opening of Jennings Farm, a brand-new gated community offering an exceptional selection of upgraded homes and thoughtfully planned amenities. Nestled in the charming town of Middleburg, this community is where "Joyful Living Begins."

“The community’s tagline, ‘Where Joyful Living Begins,’ reflects our dedication to creating an environment where families can thrive and memories can be made,” said Joe Lamoureux, Vice President of Sales at LGI Homes. “From the thoughtfully designed homes equipped with modern conveniences to the incredible amenities that bring neighbors together, Jennings Farm is more than just a place to live—it’s a place to truly enjoy life,” stated Lamoureux.

Jennings Farm features a collection of brand-new 3-, 4-, and 5-bedroom homes ranging from approximately 1,200 to over 2,900 square feet. Designed with spacious layouts and modern finishes, each home includes LGI Homes’ CompleteHomePlus™ interior package, which offers a full suite of stainless-steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, recessed lighting, smart-home technology, and more—all included in the sales price.

Located conveniently off Highway 21, Jennings Farm boasts an unbeatable location with easy access to major shopping centers, dining, and schools. Families will appreciate the community’s proximity to Middleburg High School, ensuring top-rated education options are close to home.

Residents will soon enjoy a three-million-dollar amenity center, set to open in 2025, which will feature a neighborhood pool, pickleball courts, a party lawn, and a dog park. Homeowners can relax with family picnics near the community pond or spend sunny days enjoying these incredible amenities. “Our goal is to provide homeowners with a serene, welcoming community that enhances their everyday experience and inspires happiness,” added Lamoureux.

New homes at Jennings Farm are priced from the mid-$300s, with move-in-ready opportunities available now. Interested buyers are encouraged to schedule a tour by calling (855) 617-4289 ext 779 or visiting LGIHomes.com/JenningsFarm. The Jennings Farm Information Center is open 7 days a week.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

