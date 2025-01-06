Stifel Announces Acquisition of Bryan, Garnier & Co.

ST. LOUIS and PARIS, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bryan, Garnier & Co. (“Bryan Garnier”), a leading independent full-service investment bank focused on European technology and healthcare companies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1996, Bryan Garnier’s product suite includes mergers & acquisitions advisory, private and public growth financing solutions and institutional sales & execution. With a team of approximately 200 professionals, including 33 Managing Directors, Bryan Garnier is headquartered in Paris and has offices in London, Amsterdam, Munich, Oslo, Stockholm, and New York.

“As a leading European middle market investment bank in the healthcare and technology verticals, Bryan Garnier represents an ideal partner,” said Ronald J. Kruszewski, Stifel Chairman and CEO. “Its culture and long-term history of providing clients with high quality advice in two of our largest investment banking growth verticals is highly complementary with Stifel’s business. This combination is a logical next step in the evolution of Stifel’s global advisory business.”

“By integrating Stifel’s capabilities across advisory, private and public markets, and equity and debt solutions, Stifel and Bryan Garnier are offering unparalleled opportunities for clients, employees, and the European market as a whole,” said Olivier Garnier, co-founder and Managing Partner of Bryan Garnier.

Over the years, Stifel has grown both organically and through acquisition, and is on pace to generate more than $4.8 billion in net revenue in 2024.* With nearly 10,000 professionals located across approximately 400 offices across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, Stifel is a leading M&A advisor and a premier capital markets firm. Stifel was named “US Mid-Market Equity House of the Year” by International Financing Review (IFR), recognizing outstanding capital markets achievements in 2023.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, acted as exclusive financial advisor and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP acted as legal advisor to Stifel in the transaction. Houlihan Lokey acted as exclusive financial advisor and White & Case LLP acted as legal advisor to Bryan Garnier.

*Based on YTD annualized net revenue through 9/30/24

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

About Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co is a European growth investment bank that helps healthcare and technology companies become global champions. By combining extensive sector expertise with an entrepreneurial mindset, Bryan Garnier provides companies and their investors with independent growth strategic advice, and privileged access to buyers and capital in Europe, the US and Asia. As a full-service investment bank, the firm offering includes private and public growth financing solutions, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory, research insights, and institutional sales & execution. Founded in 1996, Bryan Garnier & Co is an independent partnership with around 200 employees located in major financial centers in Europe and the US.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this report not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this report are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Material factors and assumptions could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Neil Shapiro, +1 (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Joel Jeffrey, +1 (212) 271-3610

investorrelations@stifel.com

