Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Praxis Precision Medicines , Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that it will be presenting a corporate overview at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco, CA at the Westin St. Francis Hotel on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 2:15pm PST.

A live webcast of the event will be available through this link. A replay of the event will also be available through the “Upcoming & Recent Events” page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com, for 30 days.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates.