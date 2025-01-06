Notification of Northern Horizon Capital AS change of address

Northern Horizon Capital AS, the fund manager of Baltic Horizon Fund announces the change in its business address effective as of 6 of January 2025. The new address is Roseni 7, 10111 Tallinn, Estonia.

The respective change in the commercial register will be made shortly.

Other contact information will remain the same.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

