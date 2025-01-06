LB Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at the 43rd Annual J.P. Mogan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LB Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of neuropsychiatric diseases, including schizophrenia, today announced that Heather Turner, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. PT.

About LB-102

LB-102 is a once-daily, orally administered, small molecule being developed as a potential first-in-class benzamide antipsychotic in the U.S. Designed to deliver improved efficacy, safety, and tolerability, LB-102 targets both positive symptoms and negative symptoms of schizophrenia, potentially offering a comprehensive approach to disease management. LB-102 has been studied in NOVA1, a robust registrational quality Phase 2 trial in both size and statistical analysis plan, in which LB-102’s potential efficacy, safety and tolerability is being evaluated.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

LB Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of neuropsychiatric diseases, including schizophrenia. The company’s lead candidate, LB-102, is a potential first-in-class benzamide antipsychotic in the U.S. designed to address critical gaps in the current standard of care by providing comprehensive disease management with a generally safe and tolerable profile. LB Pharmaceuticals is backed by institutional investors Deep Track Capital, TCGx Crossover, Vida Ventures, and Pontifax. To learn more, visit our website at https://lbpharma.us/.

