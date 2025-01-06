NYC Footy Announces First-Ever Footy Fest Miami Tournament in South Florida

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NYC Footy, the largest amateur soccer league in America, announced today the league’s first tournament outside of New York, Footy Fest Miami. Coinciding with the recent launch of MIA Footy in South Florida, Footy Fest Miami will give both NYC and MIA Footy teams as well as individual players the chance to compete in a spring tournament at the stunning Historic Virginia Key Beach Park. Registration for the tournament is now open, and is available for teams and individual players. The tournament aims to give NYC Footy players a welcomed travel destination to sunny South Florida at the end of the Northeast’s bitterly cold winter, along with the chance to play and have beach-filled fun in the sun with their teammates and competitors. Registration for Footy Fest Miami is available at www.MIAFooty.com/footy-fest-miami .

Footy Fest Miami will be a first-of-its-kind amateur co-ed tournament hosted by the nation's leading amateur soccer league, NYC Footy. The league, established in New York in 2010, recently expanded to the South Florida community with the launch of MIA Footy, an amateur adult co-ed soccer league that organizes games across the greater Miami area. With Footy Fest Miami, NYC Footy and MIA Footy hope to capture the magic of tournament play - similar to the league’s annual Footy Fest held in upstate New York - while giving players across both leagues the chance to test their skills in a structured competition. The tournament will offer five distinct skill levels for teams to enter, with up to 10 rostered players per team. Individual players are also welcome to register and will be placed on a team matching their skill level.

Event: Footy Fest Miami

Date & Time: Saturday, March 15, 2025, 9 AM to 3 PM (followed by the after party)

Location: Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr, Miami FL 33144

Format: Tournament Style

7 vs. 7 coed teams (including keeper). 2 female minimum per team.

5 games per team (20 minutes/game) + playoffs

5 skill levels (beginner through advanced)



“Footy Fest Miami is something we’ve dreamed of doing and we can’t wait to host this tournament for all of our teams and players,” said NYC Footy Founder Tarek Pertew. “South Florida is quickly becoming one of the true “soccer towns” in the U.S. thanks in large part to the exciting play of stars like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and all of David Beckham’s Inter Miami Team. We launched MIA Footy and have seen tremendous support and interest from the South Florida soccer community. We know New Yorkers love an excuse to escape the cold and have some fun at the beach in the winter, so we think this is going to be an all-around fantastic event for players, teams, fans and anyone who loves this game.”

For more information about NYC Footy visit: www.NYCFooty.com

For more information about MIA Footy visit: www.MIAFooty.com

About NYC Footy

NYC Footy, the largest adult soccer league in the U.S., is exclusively mixed gender, and operates beginner through advanced leagues throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, The Bronx, and Queens. NYC Footy also hosts two of New York's largest tournaments, the Governor's Cup and The Footy Fest. Through their Ted Lasso Code of Conduct, created in partnership with Women in Soccer, NYC Footy leads in efforts that promote inclusion and kindness on and off the field. For more information, visit www.nycfooty.com.