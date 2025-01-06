Leading Furniture Brand WLIVE Officially Launches Global Website: Affordable, Quality Furniture for a Well-Lived Home

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WLIVE, a best-selling furniture brand on Amazon with over 1.5 million households served, is excited to announce the official launch of its global website. The brand has achieved great success on Amazon, offering a wide range of products, including over 400 Climate Pledge-friendly items. WLIVE’s new website serves as a one-stop platform where U.S. customers can explore its complete product lineup, engage directly with the brand, and enjoy a seamless shopping experience beyond traditional e-commerce. This launch reflects WLIVE’s ongoing commitment to expanding its digital presence and enhancing customer engagement.

“Our official website is designed to make WLIVE’s innovative products more accessible, offering a user-friendly experience tailored to modern households,” said Yanheng Cao, Founder of WLIVE. “We’re committed to empowering our customers with furniture that seamlessly blends functionality and style, meeting the demands of their busy lives.”

The WLIVE website showcases a curated selection of popular furniture and storage solutions, such as fabric dressers, coffee tables, TV stands, and wood dressers. A standout hero product, the 5-Drawer Bedroom Dresser, has garnered over 30,000 reviews and an Amazon's Choice badge, setting a new standard in home organization and enhancing living spaces for countless users. With approximately 350 SKUs across multiple categories and continued expansion plans, WLIVE is dedicated to upholding its commitment to quality and thoughtful design, continuously transforming homes into functional and stylish living spaces.

Tailored to support busy, modern households, the site provides convenient access to WLIVE’s furniture, complete with design tips, detailed product information, and flexible payment options, including PayPal, credit cards, Afterpay, and Klarna. In addition to free shipping, the site offers a 30-day return policy, underscoring WLIVE’s dedication to customer satisfaction and high-quality products.

WLIVE’s new website also features an Affiliate Program powered by ShareASale, offering a commission rate of 10% to partners. With affordable product prices ranging from $25 to $300, WLIVE has proven conversion rates that attract a broad and diverse customer base. Affiliates can promote a wide selection of furniture categories, including Dressers & Chests, TV Stands, Coffee Tables, Nightstands, and more. By joining the program, affiliates have the opportunity to grow alongside one of the most popular furniture brands while helping WLIVE expand its community and strengthen customer loyalty.

About WLIVE

WLIVE, a brand owned and operated by OU FU HOLDING CO. LIMITED since 2015, specializes in stylish and affordable home living products. The brand seamlessly blends practicality with elegance, offering furniture and home organization solutions that empower customers and reflect their refined tastes. With a focus on quality and value, WLIVE aims to enhance everyday living spaces, making them functional and aesthetically pleasing.



