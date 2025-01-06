Circana Report Highlights the Role of Personalization in Supporting GLP-1 Weight-Loss Users

Chicago, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana™, a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today released a new report exploring the impact of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications on consumer spending. The report, The Ripple Effect of GLP-1s, Today and In the Future, reveals that GLP-1 users exhibit shifting purchasing habits over time, with weight-loss users making fewer food and beverage purchases during the first three months of use, and returning closer to benchmark levels by the end of year one. The findings provide industry leaders with actionable insights to develop personalized products and services that support consumers’ sustainable lifestyle changes and long-term weight management success.

GLP-1 weight-loss users shift their spending on food purchases both in and out of home. At grocery retail, they are spending more on foods that support GLP-1 balance, including vegetables, eggs and nuts. Conversely, they are making fewer purchases of products they’ve been recommended to avoid, including spicy foods, fatty proteins, and beverages with added sugar. While dining out, GLP-1 users skew their dollar spend toward quick-service restaurants, but they shift toward grocery foodservice, casual dining, and midscale restaurants during their first year on the medications. These evolving behaviors reveal a clear connection between category growth and the health-driven preferences of these consumers, offering brands fresh opportunities to align with their goals.

“A deeper understanding of GLP-1 medications and their roles in weight loss has unlocked new opportunities to enhance the food, beverage, and nonfood products that support consumers’ overall well-being,” said Sally Lyons Wyatt, global executive vice president and chief advisor, Circana. “As accessibility, availability, and affordability of these medications improve, it will become critical for companies to develop strategies that support consumers on their health journeys. For consumers needing help with getting to optimal GLP-1 levels, working with a medical professional to determine the right mix of medications, supplements, and/or CPG products will remain vital in managing their health over the long term.”

By addressing the preferences of GLP-1 consumers—such as an increased focus on protein, vegetables, and fruits, along with reduced consumption of sugar, carbs, and sodium—brands can align product innovation and marketing strategies with these consumers’ health goals. Additionally, categories such as high-protein, ready-to-eat meals, and portion-controlled snacks are well-positioned to meet the specific needs of GLP-1 users, demonstrating the potential for growth in both traditional and emerging product segments.

Industries beyond food and beverage, including beauty, wellness, and pharmaceuticals, can explore cross-sector collaborations to serve this demographic. By refining their innovation pipelines, developing personalized solutions, and creating targeted messaging that resonates with GLP-1 consumers’ values and aspirations, companies can foster long-term loyalty while contributing to consumers’ broader health and wellness journeys.

About Circana

