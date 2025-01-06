CyTwist Launches Advanced Security Solution to identify AI-Driven Cyber Threats in minutes





RAMAT GAN, Israel, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyTwist , a leader in advanced next-generation threat detection solutions, has launched its patented detection engine to combat the insidious rise of AI-generated malware.

The cybersecurity landscape is evolving as attackers harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to develop advanced and evasive threats. The rise of AI-generated malware and AI-enhanced cyberattacks has escalated the threat landscape, leaving traditional defenses struggling to keep up. Businesses now face the critical challenge of adapting to this new era of cyber warfare, characterized by speed, sophistication, and adaptability.

The Threat of AI-Driven Cyberattacks

AI has altered the dynamics of cyber conflict, enabling attackers to execute sophisticated operations previously associated with state-sponsored entities. AI-generated phishing emails, adaptive botnets, and automated reconnaissance tools are now common components of cybercriminal tactics. These technologies bypass signature-based defenses and mimic legitimate behavior, making detection more challenging.

For example, in a recent attack on French corporates and government agencies, an AI-engineered malware exploited advanced techniques like COM hijacking and encrypted payloads, enabling attackers to remain undetected for extended periods, exfiltrate sensitive data, and establish long-term persistence within the network. This incident highlights three key risks of AI-driven attacks:

Sophistication: AI allows attacks to evolve in real-time, rendering static defenses obsolete.

Speed: Automated reconnaissance and attack execution drastically reduce the time needed to breach networks and execute the attack.

Evasion: AI-generated threats mimic human behavior, complicating detection for security teams.

In response to this growing challenge, CyTwist has developed a patented detection engine that identifies stealthy, AI-driven attack campaigns and malware that bypass traditional security tools, including leading EDR and XDR solutions. By leveraging advanced behavioral analysis, CyTwist Profiler identifies new and emerging threats in real time, stopping attackers before they can cause harm.

CyTwist: Advanced Defense Against AI-Generated Threats

CyTwist recently demonstrated its advanced detection capabilities during a red team simulation with a major telecommunications provider. The exercise mirrored the sophisticated techniques observed in the recent attack on French organizations and government agencies, employing AI-generated malware with encryption and evasion tactics. While the existing security tools failed to detect the attack, CyTwist’s solution identified malicious activity within minutes.

The head of incident response at the telecom operator highlighted the tool’s value, stating, “We were impressed by CyTwist’s capability of detecting sophisticated, AI-generated malware that our EDR had failed to pick up. CyTwist provided the critical insights we needed to detect the attack in time, adding a valuable security layer against AI-generated threats.”

This simulation underscored the importance of adopting advanced technologies to address modern cyber challenges.

“The use of AI in cyberattacks is reshaping the threat landscape, enabling attackers to operate elusively and at speed, capable of gliding past traditional security solutions. Our patented detection engine is specifically engineered to address these challenges,” said Eran Orzel, CEO of CyTwist.

Strategies for Mitigating AI-Generated Threats

As organizations face increasing threats from AI-driven attacks, proactive strategies are essential. Key recommendations include:

1. Adopting Advanced Detection Technologies: Traditional detection tools are not always sufficient defense against the dynamic nature of modern cyber threats. Modern detection tools that leverage AI, machine learning, behavioral analytics, and anomaly detection are needed to uncover threats missed by traditional approaches.

2. Prioritized Rapid Detection and Response: Speed is critical when responding to AI-driven threats. Continuous monitoring and automated response systems enable swift containment of threats and real-time triage tools help security teams focus on critical alerts and ignore the noise.

3. Enhanced Resilience Through Security Frameworks: Building adaptive security frameworks that integrate advanced detection tools will enable a response to emerging threats in real time. Regular training for security teams is needed to build the skills to counter the latest AI-driven attack methods.

CyTwist’s patented detection engine represents a significant advancement in addressing AI-enhanced cyber threats, providing organizations with the tools needed to navigate this increasingly complex landscape.

To learn more about CyTwist’s cutting-edge solutions, users can visit cytwist.com or reach out via contact@cytwist.com .

About CyTwist

CyTwist is an advanced cybersecurity solution, specializing in next-generation threat detection and response. Its patented detection engine enables organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats, providing unmatched protection against stealthy, AI-generated attacks and novel malware. CyTwist was founded by a team of experienced cybersecurity professionals and former intelligence officers who bring extensive expertise in counterintelligence and cybersecurity.

In an era where attackers leverage AI to outpace traditional defenses, CyTwist Profiler provides a critical layer of security, enabling organizations to detect, investigate, and neutralize threats before they cause harm.

