Solum Global Hires New CEO Prior to Stablecoin Launch

West Palm Beach, FL, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solum Global, Inc. (“Solum Global or the Company”), a transparent digital network where cryptocurrencies and real-world assets meet, announced today the hiring of Chief Executive Officer Geary Stonesifer, a seasoned investment banker with domestic and international work experience. The hiring comes before the much-anticipated global launch of sgUSD, a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, and sgGOLD, a gold-backed digital currency pegged to the price of gold.

Geary Stonesifer has two decades of experience in investment banking, including roles at Alex Brown, Deutsche Bank, and J. P. Morgan, where he focused on equity originations and institutional equities. Stonesifer led a multi-industry Belizean company’s turnaround spanning beverages, shipping, retail, and food from 2010-2014. Geary owns Mrs. Peters Food company, a national player in retail smoked seafood, and holds a BA from Duke University, an MBA from Tulane University, and an MSc in Biotechnology from John Hopkins University.

“I am excited for the opportunity to join the Solum Global team and help drive the launch of the Company’s stablecoin sgUSD and the gold-backed digital currency sgGOLD. The opportunity to work with founders whose vision incorporates a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin and AI into the Solum Solution to address monetary transfer and settlement inefficiencies on a global basis is extremely compelling,” stated Geary Stonesifer, CEO of Solum Global.

“We are thrilled to have Geary Stonesifer as CEO of Solum Global. His investment banking experience and business acumen are a perfect fit for the Company as we carve out our piece of the current $210+ billion and rapidly growing stablecoin market,” stated Kirk St Johns, Founder of Solum Global.

About Solum Global Inc.

Solum Global, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, is a transparent digital network with a fully decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol for storing, trading, and transferring digital assets and gold between individuals, businesses, and governments anywhere in the world. Through cutting-edge Defi and blockchain technology, Solum Global offers a solution that integrates digital currencies and real-world assets (Gold) with immediate settlement between parties across a variety of platforms, networks and systems.

For more information, visit www.solum.global.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

media@solum.global



