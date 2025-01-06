Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity

Luxembourg, January 06, 2025 - Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on November 29, 2024, Millicom repurchased 164,260 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) between December 30, 2024, and January 03, 2025, as detailed in the table below.

Trade Date Number of SDRs repurchased Daily average price paid* (SEK) Daily repurchase amount* (SEK) 2024-12-30 48 973 272.5115 13 345 706 2025-01-02 45 765 266.3909 12 191 380 2025-01-03 69 522 266.7494 18 544 952

* Excluding commissions

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, Millicom holds 1,972,377 treasury shares as of January 03, 2025. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 172,096,305.

The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 (“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website:

https://www.nasdaq.com/european-market-activity/news/corporate-actions/repurchase-of-own-shares

-END-

For further information, please contact:

Press:

Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications

press@millicom.com Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 15,000 people, and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of about 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.