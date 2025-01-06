2025 IS THE YEAR OF FREEBIRDS: EPIC MENU REVAMP LEADS THE WAY

Dallas TX, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freebirds World Burrito is turning up the flavor in 2025 with its most exciting menu launch yet, headlined by the all-new Frito Pie Burrito. This bold and crave-worthy creation takes center stage as Freebirds reintroduces its legendary Texas Ground Beef protein, back by popular demand and reimagined for today’s flavor seekers. Accompanied by a lineup of irresistible options—the Texas Ground Beef Burrito, Texas Ground Beef Chili Bowl, and Texas Ground Beef Nachos—this nostalgic favorite returns on January 13th, now more tender, flavorful, and price-friendly than ever for guests craving bold taste on a budget.

Freebirds is blending beloved flavors with modern twists in a new era of culinary creativity. The Frito Pie Burrito reimagines a Texas classic, wrapping Texas Ground Beef in a warm flour tortilla filled with Spanish rice, whole pinto beans, legendary queso, white onions, diced jalapeños, and crunchy Fritos for the ultimate flavor and texture combination. Its unique crunch and nostalgic charm make it a standout addition that embodies Freebirds’ innovative approach to bold, crave-worthy meals. Joining this star creation, Freebirds introduces three more Texas-inspired menu items:

Texas Ground Beef Burrito: A bold and savory mix of Spanish rice, whole pinto beans, Texas Ground Beef, sautéed peppers and onions, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled corn salsa, and chipotle crema wrapped in a flour tortilla.

A bold and savory mix of Spanish rice, whole pinto beans, Texas Ground Beef, sautéed peppers and onions, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled corn salsa, and chipotle crema wrapped in a flour tortilla. Texas Ground Beef Chili Bowl: A hearty bowl layered with Spanish rice, whole pinto beans, Texas Ground Beef, sautéed peppers and onions, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled corn salsa, and finished with chipotle crema.

A hearty bowl layered with Spanish rice, whole pinto beans, Texas Ground Beef, sautéed peppers and onions, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled corn salsa, and finished with chipotle crema. Texas Ground Beef Nachos: Crispy chips piled high with refried beans, Texas Ground Beef, legendary queso, salsa, diced jalapeños, creamy jalapeño sauce, and guacamole.

"This is a defining moment for Freebirds as we proudly reintroduce Texas Ground Beef, a reinvented classic that embodies the bold, unmistakable flavors our fans crave," said Chris Larsen, Director of Culinary at Freebirds World Burrito. “The Frito Pie Burrito and our new Texas Ground Beef creations go beyond menu additions—they’re a tribute to Texas flavor, elevated with modern culinary innovation. In 2025, we’re pushing the boundaries of bold taste to reignite fans’ passion for Freebirds.”

This January launch is just the beginning. Throughout 2025, Freebirds will roll out exciting updates and flavor innovations, starting with tests in the Austin market, including:

5 Claims to Fame Prebuilds: Elevating fan favorites with improved recipes.

Elevating fan favorites with improved recipes. Sliced Avocado: A fresh, naturally delicious addition bringing a hint of indulgence.

A fresh, naturally delicious addition bringing a hint of indulgence. New Guacamole: Made with premium ingredients, delivering a richer and bolder flavor.

Made with premium ingredients, delivering a richer and bolder flavor. Recipe Upgrades: Enhanced marinades, upgraded salsas, and elevated proteins and toppings for refined, crave-worthy meals.

Available for a limited time starting January 13, 2025, these offerings celebrate Texas’s rich food traditions with bold, delicious flavors perfect for burrito and bowl enthusiasts alike.

Guests can experience the Texas Ground Beef lineup at all Freebirds locations or online through the Freebirds app for pick-up or delivery. Join the flavor revolution and rediscover your love for Freebirds—one burrito at a time.

For more information or to place an order, visit www.freebirds.com and follow us on social media @freebirdsworldburrito. Don’t miss out—sign up for Freebirds Rewards at www.freebirds.com/rewards to stay updated on new menu items and exclusive offers.

