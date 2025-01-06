PRESS RELEASE

Wood Mackenzie appoints new Chief Financial Officer

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, 6 January 2025 - Wood Mackenzie, Inc. (“Wood Mackenzie” or the “Company”), the leading global data and analytics business empowering the energy transition, has appointed Garet Guthrie as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 6, 2025. Mr. Guthrie succeeds Simon Crowe, who is stepping down to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Crowe will work with Mr. Guthrie to transition over responsibilities over the next few weeks

Mr. Guthrie brings extensive global financial expertise, joining Wood Mackenize following over a decade at leading global education firm, McGraw Hill, where he played a crucial role in supporting the successful carve-out and stand-up of the business. This work resulted in significant value creation culminating in the sale of the business in 2021 to Platinum Equity.

“I’d like to thank Simon for his outstanding contributions to Wood Mackenzie over the last two years,” said Jason Liu, CEO of Wood Mackenzie. “Simon played a pivotal role in steering the Company through its separation from Verisk, while successfully implementing new financial systems, processes and reporting required to be a world-class independent company. He was also pivotal in refinancing the Company in 2024.”

“We’re excited to welcome Garet,” Mr. Liu added. “He is an experienced CFO with a proven track record in driving growth, expanding margins, and delivering value creation. His background in private equity and expertise in M&A make him an excellent fit as we invest in technology and innovation to lead the energy transition.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Guthrie said: “I am excited to join Wood Mackenzie at such a transformative moment for the energy industry. With its rich history of delivering actionable insights, proprietary data, and advanced analytics solutions, Wood Mackenzie is well-positioned to shape the future of global energy. I look forward to building on the strong foundation established by Simon and the team as we drive the next phase of the Company’s ambitious growth agenda.”

ENDS

For further information please contact Wood Mackenzie’s media relations team:

Mark Thomton

+1 630 881 6885

Mark.thomton@woodmac.com

Hla Myat Mon

+65 8533 8860

hla.myatmon@woodmac.com

The Big Partnership (UK PR agency)

woodmac@bigpartnership.co.uk

You have received this news release from Wood Mackenzie because of the details we hold about you. If the information we have is incorrect you can either provide your updated preferences by contacting our media relations team. If you do not wish to receive this type of email in the future, please reply with 'unsubscribe' in the subject header.

About Wood Mackenzie

Wood Mackenzie is the global insight business for renewables, energy and natural resources. Driven by data. Powered by people. In the middle of an energy revolution, businesses and governments need reliable and actionable insight to lead the transition to a sustainable future. That’s why we cover the entire supply chain with unparalleled breadth and depth, backed by over 50 years’ experience in natural resources. Today, our team of over 2,000 experts operate across 30 global locations, inspiring customers’ decisions through real-time analytics, consultancy, events and thought leadership. Together, we deliver the insight they need to separate risk from opportunity and make bold decisions when it matters most. For more information, visit woodmac.com.