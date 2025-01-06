$9.5+ Billion EMI Shielding Markets - Global Forecast to 2029: Digital Healthcare Adoption Opens New Revenue Avenues

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMI Shielding Market by Type, Method, Material, Frequency - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global EMI shielding market is expected to reach USD 9.69 billion in 2029 from USD 7.34 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the EMI shielding market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report's scope covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the EMI shielding market.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions; and recent developments associated with the EMI shielding market. This report covers the competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the EMI shielding market ecosystem.

The increasing demand for EMI shielding is closely linked to the miniaturization of electronic products, a process that has speeded up in recent years in industries as disparate as consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and telecommunications. As devices become smaller, more compact, and feature-dense, the components inside these devices can converge at closer distances, increasing electromagnetic emissions. Manufacturers are, therefore, switching to the use of advanced EMI shielding materials and have a focus on using thin conductive coatings, flexible films, and lightweight conductive foams that do not compromise with performances in highly compact designs.

Parker Hannifin Corp (US), PPG Industries Inc (US), 3M (US), Henkel AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), Laird Technologies, Inc. (US), Leader Tech Inc.(US), MG Chemicals (Canada), Nolato AB (Sweden), Tech Etch, Inc. (US), RTP Company (US), are some of the key players in the EMI shielding market.



Broadband EMI segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period.



Broadband EMI is dominating the EMI shielding market as there is a rising prevalence of high-speed, wide-bandwidth electronic systems performing operations across a large range of frequencies. With the proliferation of 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and other wireless communication standards, nowadays electronics devices transmit data across larger frequency ranges.

This led to a tremendous rise in electromagnetic interference (EMI) on many frequencies, rendering broadband EMI shielding solutions far more crucial. Unlike narrowband EMI, which operates in a confined range of frequencies, broadband EMI can interfere with numerous pieces of equipment operating in various frequencies at the same time, creating more comprehensive disruption.



EMI shielding Tapes & Laminates segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in EMI shielding market.



EMI shielding tapes and laminates are the fastest-growing segment in the EMI shielding market due to several key advantages that render them an ideal solution for a wide range of applications. As electronics get smaller and more feature-rich, the need for effective shielding solutions capable of conforming to complex shapes and tight spaces has grown, and EMI shielding tapes and laminates are just right for the requirements. Their ability to easily integrate with a range of components, such as cables, connectors, and circuit boards, continues to fuel their use in the consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication, and aerospace sectors.



The Asia Pacific is expected to have highest growth rate in the EMI shielding market.



The Asia-Pacific region expected to see the highest growth in the EMI shielding market, for several critical key factors. The region hosts some of the largest and most influential electronics manufacturers; countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan dominate global electronics production markets. Ever-growing telecommunication equipment, consumer electronics, and automotive industries have increased demand for EMI shielding solutions to ensure electromagnetic compatibility of these devices. Asia-Pacific also experiences a growing trend in smart cities and automation, thereby boosting the demand for EMI shielding.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (miniaturization of electronic devices, enforcement of stringent regulations to prevent electronic equipment malfunctions, increasing proliferation of wireless communication technologies, rapid industrialization and deployment of automation technologies), restraints (environmental hazards and high costs of EMI shielding metals, low effectiveness of traditional EMI shielding materials), opportunities (shifting preference toward electric vehicles to mitigate carbon emissions, increasing adoption of digital healthcare solutions, rising consumer awareness for effects of EMI shielding), and challenges (high complexity in reducing electromagnetic interference in miniaturized devices) influencing the growth of the EMI shielding market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the EMI shielding market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the EMI shielding market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the EMI shielding market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Parker Hannifin Corp (US), PPG Industries Inc (US), 3M (US), Henkel AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), Laird Technologies, Inc. (US), among others in the EMI shielding market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 263 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $9.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Parker Hannifin Corp

Ppg Industries, Inc.

3M

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Laird Technologies, Inc.

Leader Tech Inc.

Mg Chemicals

Nolato Ab

Tech Etch, Inc.

Rtp Company

Schaffner Holding AG

Te Connectivity

Kitagawa Industries America, Inc.

Ets Lindgren

Seal Science, Inc.

E Song Emc Co. Ltd

East Coast Shielding

Effective Shielding Co. Inc.

Atlanta Metal Coating, Inc.

Holland Shielding Systems Bv

Icotek

Integrated Polymer Solutions

Interstate Specialty Products

Marian, Inc.

Ntrium Co. Ltd

Omega Shielding Products

Spira Manufacturing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5lyfir

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment