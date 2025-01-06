Key Trends and Growth Opportunities in the Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures, and Organoids Market

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures, and Organoids: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures, and Organoids Market was valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 5 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 12.5%.



The global laboratory animal models, 3D cultures, and organoids market is identified and explored in this report, as are all significant global companies active in the market. Markets are broken out globally and by geographic region. Additionally, all major animal models and applications are covered in detail. The current report will provide detailed exposure about this market.





This report analyzes market trends using data from 2023, estimates from 2024, projections of compound annual growth rates through 2029 (forecast period 2024-2029), and regional markets. This report will highlight current and future market potential and give a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. The report will cover regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report also covers market projections for 2029 and the market shares of key players.



This report details market shares for the different segments, their types and applications, end users, and geography. Based on animal models, the market is segmented into gelatin and vegetarian capsules. The market is segmented based on its nutritional, pharmaceutical, and cosmeceutical applications. Based on end users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies, contract manufacturing companies, and others.



The market has been segmented into significant geographies: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other world regions. The regional segment includes a detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, Japan, China, and India.



The report's goals include:

Analyzing product types and applications.

Analyzing global market size and segmentation.

Understanding market constraints and drivers.

Providing detailed market forecasts up to 2029.

Assessing market shares, competitiveness, and industry structure.

Identifying potential long-term impacts on the market.

Report Includes

45 data tables and 52 additional tables

An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for the laboratory animal models, 3D cell cultures, and organoids within the industry

Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for organoids, and their corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, and geographic region

Coverage of the current state of the industry structure, novel technological updates and issues surrounding integration of organoids and stringent regulatory constraints, ongoing research activities, and COVID-19 impact on the overall market

Information on the current trends that significantly affect the basic research, biomedical and other industries where animals are used for toxicity testing and for evaluating the safety and metabolism of chemical compounds

Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of advantages and disadvantages of the 3D cell cultures, animal models, and organoids in the prevailing biopharmaceuticals industry

Review of selected patents and patent applications on organoids, and emerging developments in the global market

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Assessment of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and other market strategies

A discussion of ESG challenges and practices in the industry

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning, genOway, Charles River Laboratories, and Bio-Techne.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Growing Focus on Ethical Alternatives to Animal Testing Increasing Demand for Tumor Modeling and Biobanking Fuel Market Expansion Increasing Adoption of Organoid Technology for Wider Applications

Market Restraints Strict Government Regulations Governing Cell Cultures and Stem Cells R&D Challenges in Incorporating Organoids into Existing Research Practices

Market Opportunities Applications in Drug Development, Personalized Medicine, and Transplantation



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Scenarios

United States

EU

U.K.

Germany

India

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

3D Printing

Microfluidics

Artificial Intelligence and Automation

Patent Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Market for Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures and Organoids, by Animal Model Mice Rats Rabbits Hamsters Guinea Pigs Others

Global Market for Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures and Organoid, by 3D Cultures Organ-on-chip Organoids Intestine Liver Stomach Pancreas Lung Kidney Others Spheroids

Global Market for Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures and Organoids by Application Developmental Biology Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine Regenerative Medicine Pathology of Infectious Disease Drug Toxicity and Efficacy Testing Others

Global Market for Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures and Organoids by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures, and Organoids: An ESG Perspective

Sustainability in the Market

ESG Perspective

Company Profiles

3D Biotek

Bio-Techne

Cellink

Charles River Laboratories

Cherry Biotech

Corning

Emulate

Genoway

Greiner Bio-One International

Insphero

Mattek

Mimetas

Pepgel

Poietis

Taconic Biosciences

Thewell Bioscience

Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/adzl7c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment