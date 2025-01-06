Particle Counters Research Report 2024: Biofluorescent Particle Counting To Transform the $985+ Million Industry - Global Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Particle Counters Market by Type Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination, Aerosol, Indoor Air), End User - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global particle counters market is estimated to reach USD 986.3 million by 2029 from USD 625.3 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029

The research report examines the particle counters market by product type, application, end-users, and geography. This research covers factors that are driving market expansion, analyzes prospects and parameters faced by industries in the present time, and provides specifics on the competitive landscape considering market leaders and small and medium enterprises. This research also estimates the revenue of different market segments by considering five regions along with micro-market analysis.

The global particle counters market is expanding as the number of cleanrooms is increasing, particularly in the semiconductor and electronics industries, as well as in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, food & beverage, automotive, and aerospace. Strong quality standards and regulations are the primary factors driving the deployment of particle counters in production plants across the industrial sector. The increased investment in pharmaceutical research and development is driving up demand for particle counters.

Key players for particle counters market are Spectris Plc (UK), Danaher Corporation (US), Rion Co., Ltd (Japan), TSI Inc (US), light House Worldwide Solutions (US), PAMAS Partikelmess (Germany), Met One Instruments, Inc (US), PCE Deutschland GmbH (Germany), Ventureduyne Ltd (US), Particle Plus, Inc. (Japan).



The air particle counters (by type) accounted for the largest share in the global particle counters market for the year 2023

When compared to liquid particle counters, air particle counters observes more demand in the market due to widespread uses across variety of end users. They are not only used in various industrial application like pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing, semiconductors and electronics but they are also used to measure or monitor the air quality index across public spaces like commercial building, airports. Liquid particle counters are used for specialized industrial and research requirements and therefore they are listed on higher price point when compared to air particle counters.

The wide addressable end users lead to more sales demand for air particle counters, which helps to acquire the major share in the market.

In terms of applications, cleanroom monitoring accounts for the largest in the particle counters market for the year 2023

Cleanrooms are crucial for industrial settings that works with drugs, medical devices, electronics, semiconductors, and food production. Regulatory standards such as ISO and GMP require cleanroom environments to carry out processes in a sterile setting. Additionally, cleanrooms depend on continuous monitoring using particle counters in mediums like liquids and air to prevent contamination and mitigate risks that could impact product safety, efficacy, or performance, especially in high-precision manufacturing processes. To meet these requirements, particle counters are the preferred choice, contributing to a significant share of the global particle counters market.



The pharmaceutical and medical device industry acquired the largest share in the end-users segment of the global particle counters market

Particle counters are crucial for ensuring the safety and quality of products and services in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry, specifically for the production of biosimilars and biologics that require an aseptic environment. One of their primary functions is monitoring contaminants in cleanrooms, which is crucial for manufacturing pharmaceutical and biotechnology products, as well as medical devices.

The year-on-year increase in returns for pharmaceutical research and development is increasing for leading players in the market. Also, allotment for investments and funds to expand production capabilities has also seen an increasing trend. Such favorable scenarios are expected to grow the market for particle counters in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 357 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $625.3 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $986.3 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Demand For Semiconductor Cleanrooms

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines For Product Quality

Increasing Investments In Pharmaceutical R&D

Restraints

Availability Of Alternate Options To Delimit Demand

Technical Limitations Of Particle Counters

Opportunities

Biofluorescent Particle Counting To Transform Particle Counter Market

Supportive Government Grants And Funding To Improve Air Quality Infrastructure

Challenges

High Initial Cost And Frequent Performance Downtime Due To Maintenance

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Optical Particle Counters

Direct Imaging Particle Counters

Complementary Technologies

Electrochemical Sensors

Adjacent Technologies

Single Light Particle Scattering Technology (Spls Technology)

Companies Featured

Spectris Plc

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)

Rion Co., Ltd.

Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions

Tsi Incorporated

Ventureduyne Ltd (Climet Instruments Company)

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Veralto Corporation

Horiba Ltd.

Merck Kgaa

Kanomax Usa, Inc

Fortive Corporation

Met One Instruments, Inc.

Particle Plus, Inc.

Pamas Partikelmess

Pce Deutschland Gmbh

Voith Gmbh & C0. Kgaa

Labtron Equipment Ltd

Stanhope-Seta

Hydac International

Ametek, Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Graywolf Sensing Solutions

Alas Gmbh

Veltek Associates, Inc.

Omega Engineering Inc.

Cs Instruments Gmbh & Co. Kg

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sxxsn7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment