Heart Failure Market Analysis and Sales Forecasts to 2032

This report covers the 68 geographical markets and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Heart Failure (HF) market through 2032.



Across the 68 markets, sales in the heart failure market were $21.6 billion in 2022, growing to $65.7 billion in 2032.

The seven major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) represent approximately 62.5% and 51.4% of 68-market sales in 2022 and 2032, respectively.



Report Scope

This publication is an expanded version of the Excel model containing the patient-based forecast sales for heart failure (HF), covered in the report "Heart Failure: Seven -Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis Update", published in November 2024.

In addition to patient based forecast sales data for the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan), this report contains sales forecast extrapolations for an additional 60 geographical markets (60M), totaling 68 markets (68M).

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM HF therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the 7MM HF therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Company Coverage:

Amgen

Bayer

Zensun

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Lexicon

CSL Vifor

Eli Lilly

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Mesoblast

BioCardia

Eris LifeSciences

Cytokinetics

