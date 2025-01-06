United States Automotive Scissor Lift Industry Report 2024: Market Trends, Regional Insights, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Automotive Scissor Lift Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Automotive Scissor Lift Market was valued at USD 0.79 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.10 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.51%

The United States Automotive Scissor Lift Market has experienced significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced vehicle lifting solutions in the automotive service industry.







Several key factors are driving the growth of the automotive scissor lift market in the U.S. One of the primary drivers is the growing automotive industry itself, with a rise in the number of vehicles on the road and, consequently, the demand for repair and maintenance services. With increasing vehicle complexity, including advanced features like electric drivetrains and self-driving capabilities, the need for specialized equipment to service these vehicles has also grown. Scissor lifts, with their versatility and ability to accommodate various vehicle types, are crucial in this context. Additionally, advancements in scissor lift technology, including the development of more compact, powerful, and safer lifts, are attracting greater interest from automotive professionals.



As the market evolves, there are numerous opportunities for growth in the sector. The adoption of automated and mobile scissor lifts has emerged as a notable trend, allowing service centers to optimize their space and enhance operational efficiency. Furthermore, electric vehicle (EV) growth presents an opportunity for specialized scissor lifts capable of handling EVs, which have unique weight distribution and undercarriage requirements. However, challenges such as the high initial investment cost of scissor lifts and the need for skilled operators to handle the equipment safely remain. These challenges are expected to be mitigated with ongoing innovation in technology, safety features, and operator training programs.

Vehicle Insight



The United States Automotive Scissor Lift Market is segmented by vehicle type, encompassing passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs). Passenger cars, being the most common vehicle type in the automotive sector, represent a significant portion of the market. Automotive service centers, repair shops, and dealerships use scissor lifts to handle routine maintenance tasks such as tire changes, brake repairs, and suspension work. The versatility of scissor lifts, with their adjustable height and sturdy platforms, makes them well-suited for servicing passenger cars, where precision and ease of access are crucial.



In the light commercial vehicle segment, scissor lifts play an important role in the servicing of vehicles like vans, pickup trucks, and small delivery vehicles. These vehicles often require maintenance for both everyday operations and specialized tasks such as fleet servicing, including repairs to powertrains, exhaust systems, and chassis components. Scissor lifts in this segment are designed to support higher weight capacities and offer a more stable platform for working on LCVs, which are often used in demanding commercial environments. The need for reliable and efficient lifts in this segment is driven by the increasing demand for logistics and delivery services, as well as the expanding fleet of light commercial vehicles.



Medium and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, buses, and other large vehicles, require scissor lifts with larger platforms and enhanced lifting capacities. These vehicles are subject to more complex maintenance, involving larger and heavier components like engines, transmissions, and suspension systems. Scissor lifts designed for this segment must offer greater stability, lifting power, and durability to support heavy-duty work.



The demand for such lifts is driven by the need for fleet maintenance and repairs in the transportation, logistics, and public service sectors, where these vehicles are critical for daily operations. The market for scissor lifts in the MHCV segment is driven by the necessity for efficient and safe servicing of these heavy-duty vehicles, ensuring minimal downtime and optimal performance. This segmentation highlights the diverse requirements of different vehicle types in the automotive industry, each with specific needs for lifting and servicing equipment, shaping the demand for scissor lifts across various sectors.



Region Insights



The Northeast region of the United States has emerged as a dominant market for automotive scissor lifts in 2023. This region's significance can be attributed to its high concentration of automotive service centers, repair shops, and dealerships, which cater to a large and diverse automotive population. Major urban centers in the Northeast, including New York City, Boston, and Philadelphia, drive substantial demand for automotive maintenance services. These urban areas have a higher density of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium-duty commercial vehicles, all of which require regular servicing, including tire changes, suspension repairs, and brake maintenance, tasks for which scissor lifts are essential.



In addition to the urban population, the Northeast is also home to numerous transportation hubs and distribution centers, increasing the demand for scissor lifts in the light commercial and heavy-duty vehicle sectors. The region has a well-established commercial transportation infrastructure, supporting a significant number of delivery vehicles and trucks that require efficient maintenance solutions. The ongoing expansion of e-commerce and logistics services in the Northeast further drives demand for fleet maintenance, increasing the need for more robust and versatile lifting solutions to handle heavy-duty vehicles like trucks, buses, and delivery vans.



Another key driver of market growth in the Northeast is the region's strong focus on sustainability and regulatory standards. Many Northeast states have implemented stricter emissions and safety regulations for vehicles, which require frequent inspections and maintenance. This regulatory push encourages the adoption of advanced automotive service equipment like scissor lifts, which allow service providers to perform tasks safely and efficiently. Furthermore, the Northeast's commitment to clean energy and electric vehicle (EV) adoption is pushing the automotive market towards more eco-friendly and advanced vehicle technologies, creating new opportunities for the automotive lift market as EVs and their specialized maintenance needs rise.



The combination regulations and population density, a significant number of commercial vehicles, stringent regulations, and increasing demand for electric vehicle maintenance collectively contributes to the dominance of the Northeast region in the automotive scissor lift market. This trend is expected to continue, positioning the Northeast as a key player in the U.S. market for automotive lifts throughout the forecast period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 87 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered United States

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

BendPak Inc.

Dover Corporation

Challenger Lifts Inc.

Atlas Automotive Equipment

Nussbaum Automotive Lifts, Inc.

Snap-on Incorporated

Stertil-Koni USA Inc.

Hunter Engineering Company

Werther International S.p.A.

SOMMER USA Inc.

United States Automotive Scissor Lift Market, By Vehicle:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

United States Automotive Scissor Lift Market, By Lifting Capacity:

Up to 5,000 lb

5,001-10,000 lb

Above 10,000 lb

United States Automotive Scissor Lift Market, By Lift Height Type:

Less Than 10 M

10 M To 20 M

Above 20 M

United States Automotive Scissor Lift Market, By Type:

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

United States Automotive Scissor Lift Market, By Region:

South

Midwest

West

Northeast

