Sylvox Unveils Next-Gen Outdoor TVs at CES 2025, Transforming Backyards into Cinemas, Gaming Arenas & Entertainment Hubs

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylvox is redefining outdoor entertainment at CES 2025 with its groundbreaking new outdoor TVs, designed to transform backyards into cinemas, gaming arenas, and entertainment hubs—all while withstanding rain, sun, and extreme temperatures.

Sylvox Cinema Pro Outdoor TVs with Helio QLED technology deliver 3,500 to 5,000 nits of brightness for cinema-grade visuals in bright outdoor environments. Photo: Sylvox

Founded in 2009 by visionary leader Golden Young, Sylvox has grown into a trusted global brand, transforming outdoor living through cutting-edge technology that thrives in any environment. From backyards to patios across over 100 countries, Sylvox inspires connection and well-being through exceptional outdoor entertainment experiences.

Pioneering Outdoor Entertainment at CES 2025

Sylvox continues to lead with groundbreaking advancements, including:

The World’s First 110-inch Outdoor TV featuring 5,000 nits Helio QLED.

featuring 5,000 nits Helio QLED. Helio QLED Technology, delivering unmatched brightness (2,500–5,000 nits), ultra-high dynamic contrast, and superior color saturation for vivid visuals.

delivering unmatched brightness (2,500–5,000 nits), ultra-high dynamic contrast, and superior color saturation for vivid visuals. The World’s First Outdoor TV with ATSC 3.0 Technology, providing advanced broadcasting capabilities for the future of television.

“Sylvox is committed to pushing the boundaries of outdoor entertainment,” said Golden Young, Founder of Sylvox. “With CES 2025, we’re proud to unveil innovations that transform outdoor living spaces into immersive entertainment hubs.”

New Series Announcements

Sylvox stands apart as the only outdoor TV manufacturer offering specialized solutions across multiple categories, from cinema to gaming, while maintaining industry-leading brightness, durability, and affordability.

Cinema Series Outdoor TVs

The Sylvox Cinema Series transforms outdoor spaces into theaters with revolutionary Helio QLED technology. Featuring up to 5,000-nit brightness and theater-grade features, it delivers immersive movie nights under the stars, vibrant sports viewing in bright daylight, and stunning entertainment for outdoor gatherings year-round. Engineered for all-weather durability with IP55 protection, this series brings theater-quality experiences to the backyard, with prices starting at $2799. The flagship Cinema Pro 110 includes comprehensive care coverage with professional installation, priority support, and exclusive member benefits.

Gaming Series Outdoor TVs

A fusion of professional gaming performance and weatherproof durability, optimized for outdoor enthusiasts, Sylvox introduces the Gaming Series, delivering ultra-low latency (<8 ms) and a 120 Hz refresh rate for seamless performance. Paired with weatherproof IP55-rated durability, this series offers the ultimate outdoor gaming and sports-viewing experience in the backyard, patio, or poolside, starting at $1999.

Transforming Outdoor Living Through Partnerships

Sylvox’s products are available at leading retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Home Depot, making premium outdoor entertainment accessible to customers worldwide.

Don't miss the future of outdoor entertainment at CES 2025. Be among the first to witness Sylvox's groundbreaking innovations that will revolutionize how one experiences outdoor living at Venetian Expo, Halls A-D - Booth #51727.

For more information, visit https://sylvoxtv.com/

About Sylvox

Founded in 2009 by Golden Young, Sylvox is dedicated to inspiring well-being and connection through cutting-edge outdoor technology. With a presence in over 100 countries, the company has grown into a trusted global brand offering state-of-the-art weatherproof outdoor TVs that transform outdoor spaces into immersive entertainment hubs.

Partnering with leading retailers worldwide, Sylvox combines innovation, durability, and sustainability to create premium outdoor entertainment solutions, accessible to all. Guided by Accessibility, Well-being, Innovation, and Sustainability, they're not just a TV brand—they're redefining how technology connects people with the outdoors.

Feel Good, Live Outdoors.

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

Name: Yuxiao Zhao

Email: marketing@sylvoxtv.com



