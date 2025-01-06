MEDIA ADVISORY: Fifth Anniversary Commemoration of the Downing of Flight PS752

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims (the Association) invites media and members of the public to join with them in commemorating the passing of five years since the downing of Flight PS752 by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The tragedy claimed the lives of 176 innocent passengers, crew, and an unborn child. Please join the Association in honouring their memory.
Visitation of Cemeteries & Candlelight Vigil
The Association invites members of the public to join with them as they visit the gravesides of victims of Flight PS752. A candlelight vigil will follow.
|When:
|Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Visitation of cemeteries: 2:00pm
Candlelight vigil public gathering: 5:00pm
|Where:
|Three cemeteries will be visited in the following order (beginning at 2pm EST):
|Who:
|Iranian human rights activists, Hamed Esmaeilion and Atena Daemi, will be speaking at the event.
Fifth Anniversary Ceremony
The Association is hosting a ceremony to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the downing of Flight PS752. The official ceremony will include speeches, special presentations, and performances.
|When:
|Wednesday, January 8, 2025
|- Doors open: 1:30pm
- Ceremony: 3:00-5:00pm
|Where:
|Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts
10268 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, ON
|Who:
|Alborz Sadeghi, President of the Association
Kourosh Doustshenas, Spokesperson of the Association
Various government representatives
Media Details
Media will be asked to present credentials upon entering the venue. Badges are required for media personnel and will be issued upon showing credentials.
Media are not permitted in the auditorium at any time.
A livestream feed of the ceremony will be available on the Association’s YouTube channel. The feed can be accessed at username @PS752Justice or https://www.youtube.com/@PS752Justice.
Additional Canadian & Global Events:
- Edmonton, AB: Jan 8th at 6:00pm MST at the memorial site at the University of Alberta
- Montreal, QC: Jan 11th at 2:00pm EST at Phillips Square
- Ottawa, ON: Jan 12th at 7:00pm EST at MAC Hall, Bronson Centre, 211 Bronson Avenue
- Quebec City, QC: Jan 8th at 5:30pm EST at Université Laval, Pavillon Alexandre-Vachon (VCH)
- Windsor, ON: Jan 8th at 3:00pm EST at CAW Student Center - University of Windsor
- Vancouver, BC:
- Event#1: Jan 7th at 6:00pm PST at Vancouver Art Gallery
- Event #2: Jan 8th at 6:00pm PST at Room C400, UBC Robson Square, Downtown Vancouver
Please check www.globalnetworkwlf.com for up-to-date event details.
Media Contact
pmrc@ps752justice.com