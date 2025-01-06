NEW Appetizer-Inspired Pizzas & Wings at Your Pie

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Your Pie Pizza, the nation’s first fast-casual pizza franchise, is thrilled to announce its latest Craft Series lineup, designed to celebrate comfort food and gathering during the cold weather months. Inspired by classic appetizers and seasonal flavors, the new Craft Series launches just in time for playoff season and Super Bowl celebrations, offering a delicious twist on fan favorites.

“We’re excited to lean into appetizer-inspired flavors that bring people together during the heart of winter,” said Lisa Dimson, CMO. “From the Jalapeño Popper Pizza to the Artichoke and Spinach Pizza, these creations are crafted to elevate any dining occasion, whether you’re hosting a game-day party or enjoying a cozy dinner at home.”

What’s New in the Craft Series?

Jalapeño Popper Pizza: Featuring a bold and creamy Cream Cheese Ranch base, this pizza is topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar, crispy bacon, and fresh jalapeños for the perfect combination of spice and comfort.

Artichoke Spinach Pizza: A fresh twist on the classic spinach and artichoke dip, this pizza pairs a creamy base with a medley of artichokes, spinach, and a blend of cheeses, delivering a comforting yet elevated flavor profile.

Buffalo Jalapeño Bacon Wings: Taking wings to the next level, these Buffalo Bacon Jalapeño Wings are tossed in a spicy bacon wing sauce that perfectly complements the pizzas while offering a kick of heat.

Starting the New Year with Deliciously Balanced Choices—Your Pie Has Options for a Healthier Lifestyle

As many customers focus on health and wellness at the start of the year, Your Pie also emphasizes lifestyle and dietary flexibility. With customizable options, including gluten-free crusts, vegan cheese, and fresh salads and veggies, Your Pie makes it easy to balance indulgence with healthier choices.

Occasions to Savor

This Craft Series isn’t just about great food—it’s about great moments. Whether you’re planning a casual lunch, family dinner, or weekend gathering with friends, Your Pie’s new offerings are designed to deliver exceptional taste and perceived value for any occasion.

The new Craft Series will be available for a limited time at participating Your Pie locations starting 1/6/2025. Don’t miss the chance to savor these bold, fan favorite flavors this season.

About Your Pie

Founded in 2008, Your Pie is the original fast-casual pizza franchise, blending creativity, customization, and premium ingredients to transform the pizza dining experience. Featuring oven-fired pizzas, fresh salads, flavorful wings, craft beers, and gelato, Your Pie offers something for everyone. With over 65 locations nationwide and more on the way, Your Pie remains dedicated to inspiring culinary innovation and fostering strong community connections.

For more information, visit www.yourpie.com or reach out to marketing@yourpie.com

