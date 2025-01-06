United States Low Code Development Platform $31.8 Bn Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Forecasts and Opportunities, 2019-2023 & 2024-2029

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Low Code Development Platform Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Low Code Development Platform Market was valued at USD 7.1 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 31.8 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 28.20%

The United States Low Code Development Platform Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a compelling need for rapid application development in response to evolving business demands. With a shortage of skilled developers and an increasing emphasis on digital transformation, organizations are turning to low code platforms to streamline and expedite the application development process.







These platforms empower users with varying levels of technical expertise to create applications efficiently, reducing dependency on traditional coding methods. The market is witnessing robust adoption across industries as businesses seek agility and flexibility to respond swiftly to market changes. The low code approach enables quicker prototyping, iterative development, and accelerated time-to-market for applications, aligning with the dynamic nature of modern business requirements.

As companies prioritize innovation and efficiency in their software development processes, the United States Low Code Development Platform Market is poised for continued expansion, offering a transformative solution for organizations seeking to rapidly deploy scalable and customized applications.

Enterprise Size Insights



The Large Enterprises segment asserted dominance in the United States Low Code Development Platform Market, a trend anticipated to persist throughout the forecast period. Large enterprises, equipped with substantial resources and complex IT ecosystems, have been at the forefront of adopting low code development platforms to expedite application development processes. The scalability, flexibility, and ability to handle intricate business requirements make low code platforms particularly appealing for large enterprises managing diverse and expansive operations.



Large enterprises often have dedicated IT teams capable of leveraging the advanced features and customization options provided by these platforms. As the digital transformation landscape continues to evolve, large enterprises are expected to sustain their dominance in the adoption of low code development platforms, leveraging these tools to innovate, streamline workflows, and swiftly address changing market dynamics. The flexibility of low code platforms allows large enterprises to build and deploy a wide range of applications, from customer-facing interfaces to complex internal systems, contributing to their continued dominance in the United States Low Code Development Platform Market.



Application Type Insights



The Web-based Application segment emerged as the dominant force in the United States Low Code Development Platform Market, and this dominance is anticipated to endure through the forecast period. The proliferation of web applications across various industries, coupled with the increasing demand for responsive and scalable solutions, has propelled the prominence of web-based applications in low code development. Web-based applications offer the advantage of accessibility from any device with an internet connection, aligning with the evolving needs of businesses and end-users.



With the rise of cloud computing and the emphasis on mobile responsiveness, organizations are prioritizing the development of web-based applications using low code platforms. The flexibility of these platforms to support the creation of dynamic and interactive web applications positions the Web-based Application segment as a key driver in the market. As digital experiences continue to evolve, the dominance of web-based applications within the low code development landscape is expected to persist, reflecting the ongoing trend of web-centric solutions in the United States.



Regional Insights



The North-East region emerged as the dominant player in the United States Low Code Development Platform Market, and this dominance is projected to endure throughout the forecast period. The North-East region, encompassing states such as New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, has been a technological hub and early adopter of innovative solutions. Major metropolitan areas, including New York City and Boston, have driven the demand for low code development platforms, with a concentration of businesses across finance, healthcare, and technology sectors.



The North-East's dynamic business landscape, marked by a high level of digital maturity and innovation, positions it as a key contributor to the adoption of low code platforms. As businesses in the region prioritize digital transformation and agile application development, the North-East is expected to maintain its dominance in the United States Low Code Development Platform Market. The region's commitment to technological advancements, coupled with a diverse industry presence, reinforces its position as a pivotal player in shaping the trajectory of low code development adoption in the United States.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $31.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.2% Regions Covered United States



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

Appian Corporation Inc

ServiceNow, Inc.

PegaSystems Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Betty Blocks B.V.

Quickbase, Inc

United States Low Code Development Platform Market, By Application Type:

Web-based Application

Mobile-based Application

Desktop and Server-based Application

United States Low Code Development Platform Market, By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

United States Low Code Development Platform Market, By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

United States Low Code Development Platform Market, By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Government

Others

United States Low Code Development Platform Market, By Region:

South US

Midwest US

North-East US

West US

