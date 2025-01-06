Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025: Innovations in Biomarker Tests and Novel Drugs Propel Alzheimer's Market to 15.1% CAGR Growth

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 2024 in 9.7 Billion, and is expected to reach USD 2029 by 19.6 Billion, rising at a CAGR of 15.10%. The increased government funding in neurology research and an ever-growing demand for research focused on drug discovery for the development of novel therapies in neurological disorders are driving the growth of the market.
This report focuses on the global market for Alzheimer's disease (AD) diagnostics and therapeutics, offering an updated review of this rapidly emerging market. In this report, the diagnostic market covers only biomarker tests for AD. Cognitive tests and neuroimaging diagnostic methods assessing structural changes are not part of the market calculations. The diagnostics market segmentation is based on the test type and region.
The therapeutics segment covers pharmacological treatments (drugs) only. This report does not cover alternative treatment options, such as procedural interventions. Additionally, many medications are used "off-label" to manage non-cognitive symptoms, such as agitation and depression, associated with dementia due to AD. This report does not cover off-label drugs used in the treatment of Alzheimer's. The therapeutics market segmentation is based on purpose, drug class, drug type, disease stage, and region.
An analysis of clinical trials, innovations, opportunities, and the latest trends in the AD diagnostics and therapeutics market are also discussed in the report.
Report Scope:
- 38 data tables and 80 additional tables
- Analyses of the trends in the global market for Alzheimer's disease (AD) therapeutics and diagnostics, with market revenue data (sales figures) from 2021 and 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024-2025, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the size of the global market and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by type, therapeutic application, drug classification, mechanism of action, disease state of indication and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to key market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Identification of diagnostic tools and equipment; scientific and technological frameworks; drug profiles, clinical groundworks; and coverage of global developments
- Information on products that are currently available for the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as the promising new drug candidates and diagnostic imaging agents
- An analysis of patents, emerging trends and the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Profiles of leading companies, including AbbVie, Biogen, Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Despite the recurring failures in the development of novel therapies for AD, the global markets are demanding new and more effective disease attenuating treatments, with first-in-class approvals. This expectation and the increasing incidence of AD associated with the aging population are driving the market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|125
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$9.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$19.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Alzheimer's Disease Overview
- Alzheimer's Disease Pathophysiology
- AD and Amyloid Cascade
- AD and Tauopathy
- AD and Neurotransmitter Systems
- Diagnosis of AD
- Cognitive Status Testing
- Brain Imaging
- Lumbar Puncture
- Blood-Biomarker Tests
- Genetic Testing
- Pharmaceutical Treatment of AD
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing Incidence of AD
- High Unmet Need
- Growing Focus on Biomarkers in Diagnosis and Drug Development
- Increasing Public and Private investment in Neuroscience
- Growing Public Awareness and Early Diagnosis
- Large Number of Drugs in Late-Stage Clinical Trials
- Market Restraints
- High Costs of Diagnostics and Novel Therapies
- Patent Expirations of Branded Drugs and Emergence of Generics
- High Failure Rate in Drug Development
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies/Trends
- Blood Tests for AD Screening and Diagnosis
- Disease Modifying Small-Molecule Drugs
- Re-purposed Drugs
- AI and Machine Learning
- Pipeline Analysis
- Overview
- Therapeutic Purpose Type
- Novel AD Therapeutics in Development in Phase 3
- By Target Type
- By Disease State
- Novel PET Radiotracers in Development
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- AD Biomarker Tests Market, by Test Type
- AD Therapeutics Market, by Therapeutic Purpose
- AD Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class
- AD Therapeutics Market, by Drug Type
- AD Therapeutics Market, by Disease Stage
- Market Analysis, by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- AD Therapeutics
- Alzheimer's Generic Drug Market
- Alzheimer's Branded Drug Market
- Donepezil
- Rivastigmine
- Galantamine
- Memantine
- Combination Therapy (Memantine and Donepezil)
- AD Diagnostics
- Overview
- Product Launches/Approvals in the AD Diagnostics Market
Company Profiles
- AbbVie
- Alpha Cognition
- Alzpath
- Aurobindo Pharma
- Biogen
- C2N Diagnostics
- Corium
- Diadem
- Eisai
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- H.U. Group
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- LILLY
- Otsuka Holdings
- Quest Diagnostics
