Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025: Innovations in Biomarker Tests and Novel Drugs Propel Alzheimer's Market to 15.1% CAGR Growth

The Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 2024 in 9.7 Billion, and is expected to reach USD 2029 by 19.6 Billion, rising at a CAGR of 15.10%. The increased government funding in neurology research and an ever-growing demand for research focused on drug discovery for the development of novel therapies in neurological disorders are driving the growth of the market.

This report focuses on the global market for Alzheimer's disease (AD) diagnostics and therapeutics, offering an updated review of this rapidly emerging market. In this report, the diagnostic market covers only biomarker tests for AD. Cognitive tests and neuroimaging diagnostic methods assessing structural changes are not part of the market calculations. The diagnostics market segmentation is based on the test type and region.

The therapeutics segment covers pharmacological treatments (drugs) only. This report does not cover alternative treatment options, such as procedural interventions. Additionally, many medications are used "off-label" to manage non-cognitive symptoms, such as agitation and depression, associated with dementia due to AD. This report does not cover off-label drugs used in the treatment of Alzheimer's. The therapeutics market segmentation is based on purpose, drug class, drug type, disease stage, and region.

An analysis of clinical trials, innovations, opportunities, and the latest trends in the AD diagnostics and therapeutics market are also discussed in the report.

Report Scope:

38 data tables and 80 additional tables

Analyses of the trends in the global market for Alzheimer's disease (AD) therapeutics and diagnostics, with market revenue data (sales figures) from 2021 and 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024-2025, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size of the global market and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by type, therapeutic application, drug classification, mechanism of action, disease state of indication and region

Facts and figures pertaining to key market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Identification of diagnostic tools and equipment; scientific and technological frameworks; drug profiles, clinical groundworks; and coverage of global developments

Information on products that are currently available for the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as the promising new drug candidates and diagnostic imaging agents

An analysis of patents, emerging trends and the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Profiles of leading companies, including AbbVie, Biogen, Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Despite the recurring failures in the development of novel therapies for AD, the global markets are demanding new and more effective disease attenuating treatments, with first-in-class approvals. This expectation and the increasing incidence of AD associated with the aging population are driving the market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $19.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Alzheimer's Disease Overview

Alzheimer's Disease Pathophysiology

AD and Amyloid Cascade

AD and Tauopathy

AD and Neurotransmitter Systems

Diagnosis of AD

Cognitive Status Testing

Brain Imaging

Lumbar Puncture

Blood-Biomarker Tests

Genetic Testing

Pharmaceutical Treatment of AD

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Growing Incidence of AD High Unmet Need Growing Focus on Biomarkers in Diagnosis and Drug Development Increasing Public and Private investment in Neuroscience Growing Public Awareness and Early Diagnosis Large Number of Drugs in Late-Stage Clinical Trials

Market Restraints High Costs of Diagnostics and Novel Therapies Patent Expirations of Branded Drugs and Emergence of Generics High Failure Rate in Drug Development



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies/Trends

Blood Tests for AD Screening and Diagnosis

Disease Modifying Small-Molecule Drugs

Re-purposed Drugs

AI and Machine Learning

Pipeline Analysis

Overview

Therapeutic Purpose Type

Novel AD Therapeutics in Development in Phase 3

By Target Type

By Disease State

Novel PET Radiotracers in Development

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

AD Biomarker Tests Market, by Test Type

AD Therapeutics Market, by Therapeutic Purpose

AD Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class

AD Therapeutics Market, by Drug Type

AD Therapeutics Market, by Disease Stage

Market Analysis, by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

AD Therapeutics

Alzheimer's Generic Drug Market

Alzheimer's Branded Drug Market

Donepezil

Rivastigmine

Galantamine

Memantine

Combination Therapy (Memantine and Donepezil)

AD Diagnostics

Overview

Product Launches/Approvals in the AD Diagnostics Market

Company Profiles

AbbVie

Alpha Cognition

Alzpath

Aurobindo Pharma

Biogen

C2N Diagnostics

Corium

Diadem

Eisai

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

H.U. Group

Laboratory Corporation of America

LILLY

Otsuka Holdings

Quest Diagnostics

