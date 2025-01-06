National Advertising Division Recommends Solawave Discontinue Certain Claims for its SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand

New York, NY, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its routine monitoring process, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended Solawave Inc. d/b/a Solawave discontinue certain express and implied claims for its SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand.

The National Advertising Division’s (NAD) inquiry focused on claims representing the product’s dramatic performance benefits. After receiving NAD’s inquiry, Solawave modified the challenged claims to include a disclosure that said, “based on a 30-day consumer perception study on 60 people, ranging from 25 to 60.” NAD reviewed the claims as modified.

To support the challenged claims, Solawave submitted results of a 30-day in-home use test (IHUT), designed to evaluate the effectiveness of its Advanced Skincare Wand, as well as user-submitted before and after photos demonstrating its efficacy.

NAD determined that the IHUT’s methodological flaws, including the lack of a washout period and that participants could continue using anti-aging products during the study, rendered it insufficiently reliable to support the modified claims.

The IHUT’s subjective user evaluations are insufficient to support the challenged objective performance claims. NAD accordingly recommended that the challenged claims “smooth fine lines,” “fade blemishes,” “increase firmness,” “decrease puffiness,” and “boost skin’s glow,” together with claims touting the percentage of users who observed the results, be discontinued.

Regarding the “before” and “after” photos, NAD concluded that the use of the consumer-submitted photographs to depict measurable improvements over the 30-day period were not sufficiently reliable to depict measurable improvements and may overstate what consumers can reasonably expect to achieve when using the product. NAD recommended that the challenged “before” and “after” photographs be discontinued.

During the proceeding, Solawave informed NAD that it voluntarily discontinued certain challenged claims. These claims will be treated, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Solawave stated that although it “disagrees with NAD’s decision,” and “maintains that [its] study...substantiates its product claims,” it will “comply with NAD’s recommendations.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. This release shall not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.