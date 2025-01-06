GCC Corrugated Box Packaging Market, Industry Trends & Growth Forecasts 2024-2029: Saudi Arabia to Occupy Significant Market Share

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Corrugated Box Packaging - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2024 - 2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GCC Corrugated Box Packaging Market size was estimated at USD 3.76 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 4.64 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period 2024-2029.



Key Highlights

The escalating demand for convenience foods, driven by increasingly hectic lifestyles, has increased the reliance on corrugated box packaging. Its exceptional ability to safeguard products from moisture and endure extended shipping periods makes it an ideal choice for companies seeking to enhance customer satisfaction. As a result, corrugated boxes are being widely adopted as a preferred option for secondary and tertiary packaging across various industries.

A corrugated box is a suitable secondary or tertiary packaging solution for various end-user industries, including electrical goods, food, personal care, cosmetics, etc. Corrugated boxes are commonly used to ship vegetables or other foodstuffs to retailers. This is a new opportunity for corrugated board suppliers with delivery-friendly formats containing goods within a die-cut interior. It helps reduce the overall weight of the final product compared to glass or metal.

The widespread adoption of e-commerce has changed the retail market. This megatrend, which has changed the dynamics of consumer behavior and retail business models, is witnessing growth in the GCC and offers significant potential for industry players. The GCC's main drivers of e-commerce growth are high per capita income spending potential, well-developed transportation and logistics networks, increased internet penetration, and technology. The corrugated packaging industry's primary product trends and innovations are lightweight containerboards with less essential weight, which have significantly reduced freight costs. Innovative designs, which provide superior printing and cost savings through effective volume utilization, have also been driving the growth of the market studied.

The Red Sea crisis downsized the containerboard shipments and impacted the availability and cost of local road transport and the usage of the Saudi Arabian port in Jeddah on the Red Sea coast. This has increased the raw material cost of corrugated box packaging in the GCC region, which may impact the market's growth during the forecast period by challenging the material availability.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, online orders saw a significant surge in the GCC region, catering to a wide array of end-user verticals. Notably, corrugated packaging emerged as a pivotal player in the food packaging sector, bolstering the market's growth in the post-pandemic period.

Processed Food Segment to Significantly Support Growth

Corrugated boxes can be designed to minimize space in packaging, reducing the risk of product movement and damage during transit. This extends shelf life and plays a pivotal role in curbing food waste. Additionally, when the corrugated board is food-safe for direct contact, it diminishes the necessity for additional inner packaging, supporting the market's growth.

The corrugated box packaging market in GCC is characterized by strong applications in the food industry. Consumers tend to look for cost-effective, sustainable, lightweight, reusable, recyclable, and convenient products, driving the demand for corrugated packaging in food products. The rising demand for packaging foods in portable and convenient formats has helped drive the use of packaging products across various industries. Recyclability and decomposability make corrugated packaging more sustainable than other materials, which is expected to support its adoption in the future.

Furthermore, the food industry in the United Arab Emirates has experienced a significant upswing, primarily propelled by a rising appetite for retail and processed foods in key urban centers such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. This demand surge is due to lifestyle changes and a growing emphasis on health. Given its constrained agricultural production, the United Arab Emirates leans heavily on imports, sourcing over 80% of its food requirements internationally.

However, in January 2024, prices for locally produced container boards rose in the GCC countries. The Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO) announced a price hike of USD 70 per ton in January 2024, which is expected to impact the growth of corrugated packaging in the processed food segments in the region.

The retail sales of food items have been increasing significantly in the GCC region, which is expected to support the growth of the market by creating a demand for corrugated boxes used for the packaging of processed foods in the coming years. It further enhances waste reduction efforts and supports the market's growth in food packaging.

Saudi Arabia to Occupy Significant Market Share

Saudi Arabia is one of the GCC region's leading markets in the packaging industry. The country has a notable consumer base and a wide range of industrial activities (apart from the oil and gas sector) that are in line with the country's Vision 2030 objective, adding to the rapid demand for paper and paperboard packaging. The growing demand for customer-friendly packages and heightened product protection is expected to boost corrugated packaging as a viable and cost-effective solution in Saudi Arabia.

The country has been supporting the manufacturing of corrugated packaging solutions, which indicates the demand for them in the future. For instance, in March 2024, the construction of Saudi Arabia's mega factory to produce corrugated pallets entered its final stages. The factory is expected to increase the country's capacity to produce up to 10 million pallets annually.

The mega factory aims to meet the high demand for innovative and sustainable pallet solutions in the GCC region. Spanning 86,000 square meters, this facility would transform the pallet industry with advanced technology and significantly reduce global logistics costs and carbon emissions, which shows the advantage of corrugated packaging solutions in environmental sustainability.

Furthermore, in January 2024, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, announced its investment in the Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO). MEPCO is a Middle Eastern manufacturer that focuses on paper-based products and recycling. PIF's backing would fuel MEPCO's production expansion, enhance operational efficiency, and bolster its commitment to environmental sustainability. This would align with the sustainability objectives of both Saudi Arabia and PIF, which is expected to support the growth of the market studied in the future.

The youth unemployment rate in the country has been decreasing in line with non-oil-based economic development in Saudi Arabia, which is anticipated to fuel the demand for packaged goods in the country and create growth opportunities for corrugated box packaging solutions during the forecast period.

GCC Corrugated Box Packaging Industry Overview



The market is fragmented with various domestic companies, such as Arabian Packaging, Queenex Corrugated Carton Factory, Universal Carton Industries Group, Napco National, Falcon Pack, etc. Players in the market are adopting strategies such as partnerships, mergers, innovations, investments, company expansion, and acquisitions to enhance their product offerings and gain sustainable competitive advantage.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on the Industry

4.5 Import and Export Analysis



5 MARKET DYANMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increased Demand from the E-commerce Sector

5.1.2 Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials and Scope for Growth in End-user Sectors

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Concerns About Material Availability and Durability of Corrugated-based Products



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Plain

6.1.2 Printed

6.2 By Printed

6.2.1 Litho-Laminate

6.2.2 Others

6.3 By End User

6.3.1 Processed Food

6.3.2 Fresh Food

6.3.3 Beverages

6.3.4 Personal Care

6.3.5 Other End Users

6.4 By Country

6.4.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.2 United Arab Emirates

6.4.3 Qatar

6.4.4 Rest of GCC



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Arabian Packaging Co.

Queenex Corrugated Carton Factory

United Carton Industries Company (UCIC)

Napco National

Cepack Group

Falcon Pack

World Pack Industries

Universal Carton Industries Group

Stora Enso Oyj

Express Pack Print

Green Packaging Boxes Ind

Tarboosh Packaging Co.

Unipack Containers & Carton Products

Al Rumanah Packaging

NBM Pack

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e4usa7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments