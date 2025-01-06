DIRECTV Advertising Announces the Launch of DIRECTV Remote

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRECTV Advertising , a leader in premium video entertainment and advertising innovation, today announced plans to launch a dedicated out-of-home (OOH) network, DIRECTV Remote. As a trailblazer in addressable advertising, DIRECTV is now bringing its TV video expertise beyond the traditional household to serve premium ad experiences to audiences on the go. DIRECTV Advertising will be activating video ads across the DIRECTV footprint in commercial establishments — inclusive of hotels, planes, and small businesses. This will make DIRECTV Advertising the first MVPD (Multichannel Video Programming Distributor) to offer dynamic ad insertion into in-flight TV programming, furthering DIRECTV’s mission to be the seamless TV solution that engages audiences and helps brands connect with their consumers.

“DIRECTV has always been in the business of delivering the right message to the right audience at the right time. But as Live TV viewing shifts beyond the traditional household, we have to think differently about how we define the ‘right place’,” said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DIRECTV Advertising. “DIRECTV Remote will give marketers the ability to tell their brand’s story through premium video, embarking on a journey to reach audiences without walls, while driving tangible business results.”

The unveiling comes amid rapid expansion within the OOH space fueled by the growth of retail media networks; digital billboards, growing mobility functionality, and digital programmatic buying. In 2025, OOH ad spending in the US is expected to surpass $9.5B. What’s more, 76% of DOOH viewers took an action after seeing an ad, like visiting a website, going to a store or making a purchase. The integration of digital screens amplifies out-of-home's potential, harnessing the power of dynamic, data-driven opportunities, to connect with consumers in real-time. Together, these advancements make out-of-home a point of convergence for modern, omnichannel media strategies.

DIRECTV Remote aims to drive better outcomes for advertisers and maximize their potential to reach both existing DIRECTV subscribers and incremental audiences. DIRECTV Advertising is currently in market with Starcom, and Best Buy as the first partner to advertise beginning this week.

"As the advertising landscape becomes increasingly omnichannel, the line between online and offline continues to blur," said Alyssa Kelly, SVP, Strategy and Planning at Starcom. "OOH is no longer just a standalone tactic—it’s a critical component of comprehensive media strategies that drive results. We’re thrilled to collaborate with DIRECTV and Best Buy on this innovative initiative, enabling our clients to unlock new opportunities for engagement and impact."

Marketers will be able to access DIRECTV’s premium video inventory across diverse venues—including hotels, planes, and small businesses—through both managed service options and programmatic buying solutions, ensuring flexibility and precision in ad delivery.

About DIRECTV Advertising

DIRECTV Advertising is a pioneer in the converged addressable space, delivering industry leading audience-based, digital, and innovative media solutions. Employing our decades of experience, we empower advertisers to address and engage their audience at scale while continuously measuring campaign impact against brand goals to unlock insights and optimize future campaigns.