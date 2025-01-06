BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares for December 2024

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For December 2024

CLICHY – January 06, 2025

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for December 2024:

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 12/02/2024 7,175 62.6602 449,586.94 12/03/2024 2 62.6000 125.20 TOTAL 7,177 62.6602 449,712.14

ABOUT BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 14,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitment to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

CONTACTS

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

brice.paris@bicworld.com







Michèle Ventura

Senior Investor Relations Manager

+33 6 79 31 50 37

michele.ventura@bicworld.com Bethridge Toovell

VP Global Communications

+1 917 821 4249

bethridge.toovell@bicworld.com







Apolline Celeyron

Senior Communications Manager

+33 6 13 63 44 43

apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

Full Year 2024 Results February 18, 2025 (post market close) First Quarter 2025 Results April 23, 2025 (post market close)

Attachment