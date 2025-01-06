Nexity: Half-year liquidity contract statement - 31 December 2024

|LIQUIDITY CONTRACT PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 6 January 2025, 5.45 pm CEST
HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT ON 31 DECEMBER 2024
Under the liquidity contract signed between Nexity and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account on 31 December 2024:
- 0 (zero) share
- €3,629,606
In the second half of 2024, a total of:
- 1,984,940 shares were purchased for €23,767,085
- 2,154,940 shares were sold for €25,533,260
As a reminder:
- On the previous half-year statement on 30 June 2024, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 170,000 shares
- €1,863,430
- In the first half of 2024, a total of:
- 746,638 shares were purchased for €8,578,525
- 810,026 shares were sold for €9,249,986
- On 2 May 2024, date of the implementation of the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 273,110 shares
- €577,349
Nexity is listed on the SRD
Member of the Indices: SBF80, SBF120, CACMid60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable
Mnemo: NXI - Reuters Code: NXI.PA - Bloomberg Code: NXI FP
ISIN Code: FR0010112524
