Nexity: Half-year liquidity contract statement - 31 December 2024

Paris, 6 January 2025, 5.45 pm CEST

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT ON 31 DECEMBER 2024

Under the liquidity contract signed between Nexity and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account on 31 December 2024:

0 (zero) share

€3,629,606

In the second half of 2024, a total of:

1,984,940 shares were purchased for €23,767,085

2,154,940 shares were sold for €25,533,260

As a reminder:

On the previous half-year statement on 30 June 2024, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 170,000 shares

€1,863,430

In the first half of 2024, a total of: 746,638 shares were purchased for €8,578,525

810,026 shares were sold for €9,249,986

On 2 May 2024, date of the implementation of the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 273,110 shares

€577,349

Nexity is listed on the SRD

Member of the Indices: SBF80, SBF120, CACMid60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable

Mnemo: NXI - Reuters Code: NXI.PA - Bloomberg Code: NXI FP

ISIN Code: FR0010112524

