TOUAX : Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights

REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 6 January 2025 5:45 PM
Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights
Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
Register name of the issuer: TOUAX SCA (Euronext Paris: TOUP)
|Date
|Total shares outstanding
|Total voting rights
|Total exercisable voting rights*
|December 31, 2024
|7,011,547
|8,335,624
|8,296,195
* excluding rights attached to shares held in treasury
