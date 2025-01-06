REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 6 January 2025 5:45 PM
YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION
TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract
with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers
The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 31 December 2024:
- Number of shares: 10 352
- Cash in the liquidity account: 23 029,37 €
During the second half of 2024, a total of:
|PURCHASE
|64 237 shares
|294 258,61 €
|826 transactions
|SALE
|65 813 shares
|294 803,68 €
|733 transactions
was negotiated.
For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 28 June 2024, the liquidity account had the following holdings:
- Number of TOUAX shares: 11 928
- Cash in the liquidity account: 22 484,66 €
When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:
- Number of TOUAX shares: 0
- Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.
TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.
TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.
For more information: www.touax.com
Contacts:
TOUAX SEITOSEI ● ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine GASPARETTO
Managing Partners ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com
touax@touax.com
www.touax.com Tel: +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00
ANNEX
|Purchase
|Sale
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Share capital EUR
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Share capital EUR
|TOTAL
|826
|64 237
|294 258,61
|733
|65 813
|294 803,68
|01/07/2024
|0
|0
|0
|24
|3061
|10905,81
|02/07/2024
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1315
|5060
|03/07/2024
|3
|325
|1269,5
|9
|685
|2713,25
|04/07/2024
|0
|0
|0
|4
|280
|1134,2
|05/07/2024
|1
|76
|307,8
|11
|627
|2559,87
|08/07/2024
|4
|161
|672,99
|11
|2142
|8956,86
|09/07/2024
|6
|895
|3982,4
|5
|965
|4465,2
|10/07/2024
|7
|366
|1647,93
|5
|680
|3085,2
|11/07/2024
|8
|475
|2143,36
|2
|240
|1086
|12/07/2024
|2
|450
|2031
|2
|270
|1228,5
|15/07/2024
|7
|840
|3783,15
|0
|0
|0
|16/07/2024
|9
|774
|3459,42
|3
|950
|4303,5
|17/07/2024
|5
|515
|2312
|1
|50
|226,5
|18/07/2024
|1
|65
|294,45
|6
|640
|2905,55
|19/07/2024
|0
|0
|0
|4
|146
|662,28
|22/07/2024
|4
|1072
|4915,32
|3
|90
|414,8
|23/07/2024
|0
|0
|0
|8
|755
|3548,15
|24/07/2024
|3
|235
|1121,4
|12
|712
|3411,42
|25/07/2024
|5
|394
|1901,58
|6
|367
|1778,21
|26/07/2024
|2
|65
|317,2
|6
|322
|1575,4
|29/07/2024
|2
|151
|736,88
|7
|120
|588
|30/07/2024
|3
|106
|518,28
|3
|140
|688,8
|31/07/2024
|3
|625
|3071,75
|9
|710
|3513,15
|01/08/2024
|7
|281
|1474,4
|5
|479
|2567,44
|02/08/2024
|11
|806
|4118,98
|4
|289
|1511,98
|05/08/2024
|25
|2490
|12315,95
|4
|890
|4443,5
|06/08/2024
|8
|832
|3816,96
|9
|1011
|4811,19
|07/08/2024
|0
|0
|0
|20
|1962
|9803,02
|08/08/2024
|3
|100
|512
|3
|47
|241,88
|09/08/2024
|6
|523
|2691,72
|3
|92
|474,2
|12/08/2024
|6
|668
|3422,38
|0
|0
|0
|13/08/2024
|4
|315
|1648,9
|10
|927
|4796,46
|14/08/2024
|2
|111
|583,86
|4
|104
|549,12
|15/08/2024
|17
|2324
|11763,44
|8
|519
|2653,48
|16/08/2024
|5
|544
|2852,62
|10
|824
|4389,16
|19/08/2024
|9
|464
|2407,96
|1
|35
|182,7
|20/08/2024
|14
|1070
|5388,84
|1
|20
|100,8
|21/08/2024
|12
|947
|4632,64
|1
|3
|14,91
|22/08/2024
|18
|1966
|9301,32
|6
|298
|1382,97
|23/08/2024
|4
|144
|678,36
|5
|108
|506,09
|26/08/2024
|0
|0
|0
|7
|529
|2514,65
|27/08/2024
|3
|122
|579,48
|3
|120
|571,78
|28/08/2024
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|28,56
|29/08/2024
|2
|117
|555,38
|2
|98
|466,48
|30/08/2024
|1
|45
|213,3
|3
|424
|2025,72
|02/09/2024
|5
|183
|867,66
|0
|0
|0
|03/09/2024
|4
|53
|249,1
|3
|100
|472
|04/09/2024
|16
|673
|3135,06
|0
|0
|0
|05/09/2024
|4
|10
|46,1
|2
|22
|101,64
|06/09/2024
|8
|328
|1497,01
|2
|43
|196,94
|09/09/2024
|2
|65
|297,2
|8
|630
|2909,64
|10/09/2024
|10
|440
|2039,53
|0
|0
|0
|11/09/2024
|1
|17
|77,86
|2
|24
|110,16
|12/09/2024
|10
|442
|2025,5
|5
|208
|957,68
|13/09/2024
|16
|847
|3873,32
|6
|565
|2611,09
|16/09/2024
|4
|500
|2350
|41
|3497
|16950,77
|17/09/2024
|18
|838
|4452,36
|3
|70
|362,2
|18/09/2024
|20
|2035
|10150,54
|10
|1285
|6446,5
|19/09/2024
|13
|1546
|7348,62
|10
|866
|4233,83
|20/09/2024
|9
|520
|2506,9
|2
|175
|856,5
|23/09/2024
|9
|654
|3105,55
|4
|600
|2880
|24/09/2024
|13
|1788
|8328,12
|5
|496
|2363,12
|25/09/2024
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1306
|6141,26
|26/09/2024
|4
|150
|711
|7
|805
|3826,9
|27/09/2024
|0
|0
|0
|6
|650
|3102
|30/09/2024
|16
|1049
|4921,83
|7
|701
|3347,78
|01/10/2024
|4
|435
|2030,5
|6
|470
|2204,8
|02/10/2024
|2
|185
|863,05
|12
|1685
|7928,04
|03/10/2024
|0
|0
|0
|6
|307
|1453,58
|04/10/2024
|2
|90
|424,4
|20
|1609
|7683,37
|07/10/2024
|1
|365
|1832,3
|2
|170
|858
|08/10/2024
|15
|1183
|5855,6
|6
|648
|3234,45
|09/10/2024
|6
|702
|3473,16
|2
|16
|79,26
|10/10/2024
|5
|180
|878,55
|12
|1481
|7321,49
|11/10/2024
|5
|255
|1268,1
|4
|87
|435,2
|14/10/2024
|5
|335
|1659,3
|0
|0
|0
|15/10/2024
|3
|252
|1250,92
|7
|523
|2605,28
|16/10/2024
|8
|404
|2002,8
|0
|0
|0
|17/10/2024
|8
|610
|3000,59
|0
|0
|0
|18/10/2024
|11
|1041
|5034,27
|1
|100
|490
|21/10/2024
|20
|2534
|11846,88
|16
|2405
|11655,07
|22/10/2024
|2
|300
|1446
|2
|150
|724,5
|23/10/2024
|5
|213
|1026,52
|1
|1
|4,83
|24/10/2024
|17
|2438
|11465,49
|5
|564
|2709,17
|25/10/2024
|10
|367
|1736,24
|1
|4
|18,88
|28/10/2024
|12
|751
|3522,13
|0
|0
|0
|29/10/2024
|3
|140
|646,9
|1
|100
|463
|30/10/2024
|5
|82
|374,86
|1
|89
|407,62
|31/10/2024
|9
|516
|2354,64
|6
|935
|4324,55
|01/11/2024
|1
|88
|400,4
|4
|190
|863,1
|04/11/2024
|7
|347
|1561,5
|3
|360
|1636,1
|05/11/2024
|2
|42
|189,62
|2
|21
|94,93
|06/11/2024
|0
|0
|0
|6
|328
|1486,45
|07/11/2024
|12
|550
|2489,36
|2
|100
|456,5
|08/11/2024
|5
|224
|1011,24
|1
|20
|90,2
|11/11/2024
|9
|580
|2593,9
|4
|348
|1562,41
|12/11/2024
|4
|205
|913,45
|4
|340
|1523,2
|13/11/2024
|5
|122
|543,02
|1
|100
|446
|14/11/2024
|1
|3
|13,35
|5
|27
|120,22
|15/11/2024
|8
|439
|1956,75
|7
|368
|1652,32
|18/11/2024
|5
|280
|1248,33
|5
|135
|603,45
|19/11/2024
|4
|290
|1287,1
|0
|0
|0
|20/11/2024
|2
|90
|396,5
|4
|178
|785,76
|21/11/2024
|0
|0
|0
|6
|814
|3603,11
|22/11/2024
|19
|1161
|5061,19
|1
|55
|239,25
|25/11/2024
|7
|451
|1914,8
|2
|101
|434,3
|26/11/2024
|10
|510
|2064,94
|2
|58
|232,48
|27/11/2024
|11
|430
|1685,44
|0
|0
|0
|28/11/2024
|1
|94
|366,6
|2
|400
|1570
|29/11/2024
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1417
|5642,23
|02/12/2024
|20
|875
|3463,73
|0
|0
|0
|03/12/2024
|7
|296
|1098,96
|3
|390
|1459,8
|04/12/2024
|4
|146
|541,66
|10
|585
|2181,56
|05/12/2024
|3
|250
|935,5
|8
|715
|2691,25
|06/12/2024
|9
|657
|2524,11
|23
|1710
|6544,32
|09/12/2024
|1
|40
|156
|6
|182
|715,2
|10/12/2024
|3
|130
|509,5
|3
|29
|114,1
|11/12/2024
|2
|95
|371,45
|10
|1150
|4547,77
|12/12/2024
|6
|394
|1561,97
|8
|413
|1650,75
|13/12/2024
|0
|0
|0
|9
|739
|2975,29
|16/12/2024
|5
|150
|597,2
|8
|800
|3214
|17/12/2024
|13
|497
|1972,89
|2
|300
|1200
|18/12/2024
|1
|50
|197,5
|6
|346
|1371,42
|19/12/2024
|11
|1443
|5648,06
|15
|2228
|8978,84
|20/12/2024
|6
|404
|1548,99
|7
|249
|966
|23/12/2024
|11
|1332
|5028,88
|4
|112
|422,22
|24/12/2024
|8
|514
|1910,68
|2
|59
|220,05
|27/12/2024
|14
|1711
|6281,24
|9
|1263
|4685,52
|30/12/2024
|3
|122
|460,6
|17
|1580
|5892,88
|31/12/2024
|14
|2250
|8330,84
|2
|164
|612,86
