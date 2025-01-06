TOUAX : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

REGULATED INFORMATION                Paris, 6 January 2025 5:45 PM

TOUAX: Half year statement of the liquidity contract
with Gilbert Dupont stockbrockers

 

The liquidity account under the liquidity contract awarded by TOUAX SCA to Gilbert Dupont Stockbrokers, stood as follows on 31 December 2024:

-        Number of shares: 10 352
-        Cash in the liquidity account: 23 029,37 €

During the second half of 2024, a total of:

PURCHASE64 237 shares294 258,61 €826 transactions
SALE65 813 shares294 803,68 €733 transactions

was negotiated.

For information, at the time of the half-year statement on 28 June 2024, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-        Number of TOUAX shares: 11 928
-        Cash in the liquidity account: 22 484,66 €

When setting up the contract, the liquidity account had the following holdings:

-        Number of TOUAX shares: 0
-        Cash in the liquidity account: €100,000.

ANNEX

 PurchaseSale
 Number of transactionsNumber of sharesShare capital EURNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesShare capital EUR
TOTAL82664 237294 258,6173365 813294 803,68
01/07/202400024306110905,81
02/07/20240001313155060
03/07/202433251269,596852713,25
04/07/202400042801134,2
05/07/2024176307,8116272559,87
08/07/20244161672,991121428956,86
09/07/202468953982,459654465,2
10/07/202473661647,9356803085,2
11/07/202484752143,3622401086
12/07/20242450203122701228,5
15/07/202478403783,15000
16/07/202497743459,4239504303,5
17/07/202455152312150226,5
18/07/2024165294,4566402905,55
19/07/20240004146662,28
22/07/2024410724915,32390414,8
23/07/202400087553548,15
24/07/202432351121,4127123411,42
25/07/202453941901,5863671778,21
26/07/2024265317,263221575,4
29/07/20242151736,887120588
30/07/20243106518,283140688,8
31/07/202436253071,7597103513,15
01/08/202472811474,454792567,44
02/08/2024118064118,9842891511,98
05/08/202425249012315,9548904443,5
06/08/202488323816,96910114811,19
07/08/20240002019629803,02
08/08/20243100512347241,88
09/08/202465232691,72392474,2
12/08/202466683422,38000
13/08/202443151648,9109274796,46
14/08/20242111583,864104549,12
15/08/202417232411763,4485192653,48
16/08/202455442852,62108244389,16
19/08/202494642407,96135182,7
20/08/20241410705388,84120100,8
21/08/2024129474632,641314,91
22/08/20241819669301,3262981382,97
23/08/20244144678,365108506,09
26/08/202400075292514,65
27/08/20243122579,483120571,78
28/08/20240003628,56
29/08/20242117555,38298466,48
30/08/2024145213,334242025,72
02/09/20245183867,66000
03/09/2024453249,13100472
04/09/2024166733135,06000
05/09/202441046,1222101,64
06/09/202483281497,01243196,94
09/09/2024265297,286302909,64
10/09/2024104402039,53000
11/09/202411777,86224110,16
12/09/2024104422025,55208957,68
13/09/2024168473873,3265652611,09
16/09/20244500235041349716950,77
17/09/2024188384452,36370362,2
18/09/202420203510150,541012856446,5
19/09/20241315467348,62108664233,83
20/09/202495202506,92175856,5
23/09/202496543105,5546002880
24/09/20241317888328,1254962363,12
25/09/2024000913066141,26
26/09/2024415071178053826,9
27/09/202400066503102
30/09/20241610494921,8377013347,78
01/10/202444352030,564702204,8
02/10/20242185863,051216857928,04
03/10/202400063071453,58
04/10/2024290424,42016097683,37
07/10/202413651832,32170858
08/10/20241511835855,666483234,45
09/10/202467023473,1621679,26
10/10/20245180878,551214817321,49
11/10/202452551268,1487435,2
14/10/202453351659,3000
15/10/202432521250,9275232605,28
16/10/202484042002,8000
17/10/202486103000,59000
18/10/20241110415034,271100490
21/10/202420253411846,8816240511655,07
22/10/2024230014462150724,5
23/10/202452131026,52114,83
24/10/202417243811465,4955642709,17
25/10/2024103671736,241418,88
28/10/2024127513522,13000
29/10/20243140646,91100463
30/10/2024582374,86189407,62
31/10/202495162354,6469354324,55
01/11/2024188400,44190863,1
04/11/202473471561,533601636,1
05/11/2024242189,6222194,93
06/11/202400063281486,45
07/11/2024125502489,362100456,5
08/11/202452241011,2412090,2
11/11/202495802593,943481562,41
12/11/20244205913,4543401523,2
13/11/20245122543,021100446
14/11/20241313,35527120,22
15/11/202484391956,7573681652,32
18/11/202452801248,335135603,45
19/11/202442901287,1000
20/11/2024290396,54178785,76
21/11/202400068143603,11
22/11/20241911615061,19155239,25
25/11/202474511914,82101434,3
26/11/2024105102064,94258232,48
27/11/2024114301685,44000
28/11/2024194366,624001570
29/11/20240001114175642,23
02/12/2024208753463,73000
03/12/202472961098,9633901459,8
04/12/20244146541,66105852181,56
05/12/20243250935,587152691,25
06/12/202496572524,112317106544,32
09/12/20241401566182715,2
10/12/20243130509,5329114,1
11/12/2024295371,451011504547,77
12/12/202463941561,9784131650,75
13/12/202400097392975,29
16/12/20245150597,288003214
17/12/2024134971972,8923001200
18/12/2024150197,563461371,42
19/12/20241114435648,061522288978,84
20/12/202464041548,997249966
23/12/20241113325028,884112422,22
24/12/202485141910,68259220,05
27/12/20241417116281,24912634685,52
30/12/20243122460,61715805892,88
31/12/20241422508330,842164612,86

