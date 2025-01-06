URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at December 31, 2024

Paris, January 6th, 2025

Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at December 31st, 2024

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

DateTotal number of shares in the capitalTotal number of voting rights
31/12/2024142,629,547142,629,547

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €713,127,140
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

