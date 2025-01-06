Scorpio Tankers (STNG) & International Seaways (INSW) Kick Off Capital Link’s 2025 Virtual Company Presentation Series

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link is hosting a series of online Company Presentations, whereby the Senior Management teams of leading listed maritime companies will present their business development, strategy, growth prospects, and overall sector outlook.

Initiating Capital Link’s Company Presentation Series will be:

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 11:00 AM ET and

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET

