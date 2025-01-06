Why This Independent Ski Resort in Rossland, BC is the Next Big Thing





ROSSLAND, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 2024 marked the snowiest in 19 years, allowing RED Mountain Resort in Rossland, British Columbia to open a week early with a historic base. With one of the earliest openings in history and over 3.5 metres/12+ feet of snow in just 2 months, RED is poised for one of its most exciting winters yet. But the snow is just the beginning.

Adding to the buzz is the grand opening of The Crescent Alpine Homes – the inaugural RED Mountain Homes neighborhood and first sell-out success story – welcoming 100 families to the RED Mountain Homes community. Many of these privately-owned homes are also available for rent through RED Mountain Resort Lodging, providing another great option for ski-in/ski-out accommodation at RED.

Meanwhile, construction is underway at both The Daly Alpine Homes and The Glades townhomes, two more additions to the base area community, set to welcome homeowners in Summer 2026 and Summer 2027, respectively. With over $120M in real estate sold in just the last few years, the market has shown that RED Mountain Resort is a place to be a part of and marks RED as one of the fastest selling alpine real estate markets in North America.

The mission behind this new community? To allow RED to evolve into a true base area neighborhood, seamlessly integrating with Rossland’s small-town charm and vibrant ski culture—far from the cookie-cutter villages of other resorts. These neighborhoods will be places for families who share a love for RED to come, year-round, and for others to rent when they are made available as lodging.

Located just 8 miles north of the US Border (2.5 hours north of Spokane, Washington), RED Mountain’s incredible growth over the past decade has secured its place as one of the Top 10 largest ski resorts in North America, with unparalleled skiable terrain. But don’t fret, even with this major growth over the years, RED has held onto its authentic, laid-back vibe that it’s well known for over decades past. This rare combination makes RED, a partner on the Ikon Pass, the perfect escape from the chaos of crowded resorts, while offering world-class big-mountain terrain. Throw in unique experiences like pay-per-run cat skiing, Rossland being home to the longest-running winter carnival in Western Canada, or an opportunity to stay overnight in cabins on the backside of the resort’s mountain for fresh tracks in the morning, it’s hard to find anything else like RED.

But RED’s ambitions extend beyond winter. The resort broke ground on the new lift-accessed RED Mountain Bike Park this past summer in partnership with Gravity Logic, with an anticipated launch in June 2025. This initiative kicks off RED’s year-round vision, including hiking trail expansion, summer biking camps, yoga retreats, and more.

RED’s growing reputation has earned it glowing media attention. In just the last few months, RED has received notable accolades from Condé Nast Traveler and Vogue, ranking RED among the Top 5 Ski Resorts in Canada, while Powder Magazine just last month placed it #4 for Best Tree Skiing in North America.

While it may have once been under the radar, RED Mountain is now firmly on the map as the next big thing in ski resorts. Whether for its unparalleled skiable terrain, real estate milestones, or small-town authenticity, RED is redefining what the ski experience should really be.

For more information, visit www.redresort.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e9184d1-e853-4f39-a582-5aebf02b13eb