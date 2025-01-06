TAG Associates Appoints Gonzalo A. Acevedo Managing Director

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Associates LLC, a multi-family office and portfolio management services firm, today announced that Gonzalo A. Acevedo, a wealth management veteran in South Florida, has joined the firm as Managing Director.

Mr. Acevedo will work out of the Palm Beach office, where he will serve TAG clients in the area and support business development efforts throughout South Florida.

He joins TAG Associates from BNY Wealth where he served as a Principal and Senior Client Strategist. Prior to BNY, Mr. Acevedo held a number of senior roles in South Florida with national and global investment and wealth advisory institutions, including Bradesco Bank, Bernstein Wealth Management, and HSBC Private Bank.

“Gonzalo’s extensive experience serving high net worth families, his track record with top financial firms, and his deep roots and networks in South Florida will be a valuable resource for our clients,” said Jonathan Bergman, President of TAG Associates. “Gonzalo is a great fit to help lead the charge as we continue to grow and expand in the area.”

TAG has numerous clients in South Florida, and identified it as a key growth area, leading the firm to open its first office outside of New York City when it launched an outpost in West Palm Beach in 2023.

Mr. Acevedo is a native of South Florida, earning his BA and MBA from Florida International University (FIU). He is active in the community, serving as a member of the President’s Council at FIU, Incoming Chair of the Board of Advisors of the Wolfsonian FIU Museum, Member and Immediate Past Chair of the Financial Services Committee at the Miami Dade Beacon Council and is on the Board of Directors of the Miami Finance Forum.

About TAG Associates (www.tagassoc.com)

TAG Associates is a privately owned wealth management firm offering investment management and family office services to individuals, families, endowments and foundations with substantial assets. Since 1983, TAG Associates has provided services through an integrated, objective fiduciary model. The firm has established itself as a leader in the wealth management business, with more than $8 billion in assets under management serving over 110 high net worth families. TAG serves clients across the U.S. from offices in New York and Florida.