BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Predictive Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq - POAI), SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE American - SSY), Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (Nasdaq - USAP), Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq - PDCO)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq - POAI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Predictive Oncology will be acquired by Renovaro Inc. (Nasdaq - RENB). Predictive Oncology will be merged into Renovaro in exchange for a newly created series of preferred stock of Renovaro. The investigation concerns whether the Predictive Oncology Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including any dilution of the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE American - SSY)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, SunLink Health will be acquired by Regional Health Properties, Inc. (“Regional”) (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHE-PA). As a result of the transaction, SunLink shareholders will own approximately 43.0% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the SunLink Health Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq - PDCO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Patterson Companies will be acquired by Patient Square Capital for $31.35 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4.1 billion, including the refinancing of Patterson’s receivables facilities. The investigation concerns whether the Patterson Companies Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (Nasdaq - USAP)

Under the terms of the agreement, Universal will be acquired by Aperam for $45.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Universal Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits.