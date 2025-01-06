LifeVantage to Participate in the 27th Annual ICR Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today announced that Steve Fife, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Carl Aure, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 27th Annual ICR Conference to be held January 13-15, 2025 in Orlando, FL.

Mr. Fife and Mr. Aure will present at approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, January 13, 2025. A webcast of their presentation will be accessible on the News & Events section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://lifevantage.gcs-web.com/ or directly here.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation® (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 System™, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System™, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own sales business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

