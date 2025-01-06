Lifecore Biomedical to Participate at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CHASKA, Minn., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The conference will take place January 13-16, 2025, in San Francisco, California.

Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Details: Lifecore management, including Paul Josephs, chief executive officer, and Ryan Lake, chief financial officer, will participate in 1-on-1 meetings

Conference Dates: January 13-16, 2025

Location: San Francisco, California

About Lifecore Biomedical