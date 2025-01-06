LGI Homes Reports 2024 Annual Home Closings and Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and 2024 Year End Earnings Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 580 homes in December 2024. As a result, the Company closed a total of 1,636 homes in the fourth quarter, including the bulk sale of 103 leased, single-family homes in November 2024, and a total of 6,131 homes for the full year 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 151 active selling communities.

“Our teams across the country delivered a strong finish to the year,” said Eric Lipar, LGI Homes’ Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “We closed 580 homes across 151 active communities in December, enabling us to achieve our guidance targets for full year home closings and year-end active community count.”

Mr. Lipar concluded, “We applaud our teams for their strong performance in December and throughout 2024, and we look forward to sharing more details on our full year 2024 results, along with our outlook for 2025, on our earnings call in February.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

The Company plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results.

A link to the live audio webcast will be provided through the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.investor.lgihomes.com under the Events and Presentations section.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website for one year from the date of the conference call.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

