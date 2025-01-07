GUESS Debuts First Ever GUESS BEACH CLUB Takeover of La Luna Beach Club in Queensland

QUEENSLAND, Australia, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GUESS, the iconic American fashion and lifestyle brand renowned for its fashion forward apparel, handbags, footwear and accessories is proud to announce the latest destination of the global GUESS BEACH CLUB and the very first GUESS BEACH CLUB in Australia in partnership with the La Luna Beach Club, Main Beach in Queensland: Australia’s first floating beach club.

From 23rd-31st January, GUESS will stage a complete takeover of the La Luna Beach Club with custom GUESS BEACH CLUB branded items including beach towels, sun lounges, cushions, umbrellas and bar accessories in shades of burnt orange and sunset yellow colour palette allowing guests to fully immerse in the GUESS BEACH CLUB experience.

To celebrate the launch of the GUESS BEACH CLUB, GUESS will be hosting a cocktail soiree where notable VIP’s and guests can enjoy specialty cocktails and canapés with musical entertainment provided by DJ Noah Devaga while gazing at the sunset, perfectly sets the stage for the summer season ahead.

Media contact:

guess@glowbored.com

+617 3556 7756

+612 9059 2502

