BE Resources Announces Termination of Proposed Business Combination With Bio Graphene Solutions

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BE Resources Inc. (the "Company" or “BE Resources”) (TSXV: BER.H) announces its letter of intent (the “LOI”) for a proposed transaction with Bio Graphene Solutions Inc., as announced on August 17, 2020, has been terminated. The LOI was previously extended several times, most recently until December 31, 2024, however the Company determined to not extend the LOI past December 31, 2024.

The Company will continue to seek to reposition its business and notwithstanding the termination of the LOI, may re-engage with Bio Graphene or seek alternative transactions to optimize value for shareholders.

Trading in the common shares of the Company was halted as of August 18, 2020, in connection with the execution of the LOI. The Company will seek to resume trading as soon as possible.

