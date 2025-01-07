Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Customers Bancorp, Rentokil, WBD, and Match and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI), Rentokil Initial Plc (NYSE: RTO), Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD), and Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Class Period: March 1, 2024 - August 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 31, 2025

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Customers Bancorp had inadequate anti-money laundering practices; (2) as a result, it was not in compliance with its legal obligations, which subjected it to heightened regulatory risk; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Customers Bancorp’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Rentokil Initial Plc (NYSE: RTO)

Class Period: December 1, 2023 - September 10, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 27, 2025

The complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Rentokil experienced levels of disruption in the early pilots of the Terminix integration; (2) Rentokil experienced significant, ongoing, self-inflicted execution challenges integrating Terminix; (3) the disruption and execution challenges imperiled Rentokil's integration plan for Terminix; (4) Rentokil and Terminix were still two separate businesses that were not yet integrated; (5) Rentokil's failure to integrate Terminix negatively impacted the Company's business and operations, particularly organic revenue growth in North America; and (6) as a result of the above, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Class Period: February 23, 2024 - August 7, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 24, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) WBD's sports rights negotiations with the NBA were causing, or were likely to cause, the Company to significantly reevaluate its business and goodwill; (2) WBD's goodwill in its Networks segment had significantly deteriorated as a result of the difference between its market capitalization and book value, continued softness in certain U.S. advertising markets, and uncertainty related to affiliate and sports rights renewals, including with the NBA; (3) the foregoing significantly increased the likelihood of WBD incurring billions of dollars in goodwill impairment charges; (4) accordingly, Defendants had overstated WBD's overall business and financial prospects; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)

Class Period: May 02, 2023 - November 06, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 24, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Match Group materially understated the challenges affecting Tinder and, as a result, understated the risk that Tinder's monthly active user count would not recover by the time that Match Group reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Match Group's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

