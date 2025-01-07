Toyota, Aurora and Continental Join Growing List of NVIDIA Partners Rolling Out Next-Generation Highly Automated and Autonomous Vehicle Fleets

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES—NVIDIA announced today that Toyota, Aurora and Continental have joined the list of global mobility leaders developing and building their consumer and commercial vehicle fleets on NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI.

Toyota, the world’s largest automaker, will build its next-generation vehicles on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin™, running the safety-certified NVIDIA DriveOS operating system. These vehicles will offer functionally safe, advanced driving assistance capabilities.

The majority of today’s auto manufacturers, truckmakers, robotaxi, and autonomous delivery vehicle companies, tier-one suppliers and mobility startups are developing on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX™ platform and technologies. With cutting-edge platforms spanning training in the cloud to simulation to compute in the car, NVIDIA’s automotive vertical business is expected to grow to approximately $5 billion in fiscal year 2026.

“The autonomous vehicle revolution has arrived, and automotive will be one of the largest AI and robotics industries,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “NVIDIA is bringing two decades of automotive computing, safety expertise and its CUDA AV platform to transform the multitrillion dollar auto industry.”

Aurora, Continental and NVIDIA this week also announced a long-term strategic partnership to deploy driverless trucks at scale, powered by NVIDIA DRIVE. NVIDIA’s accelerated compute running DriveOS will be integrated into the Aurora Driver, an SAE level 4 autonomous-driving system that Continental plans to mass-manufacture in 2027.

Other mobility companies adopting NVIDIA DRIVE AGX for their next-generation advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicle roadmaps include BYD, JLR, Li Auto, Lucid, Mercedes-Benz, NIO, Nuro, Rivian, Volvo Cars, Waabi, Wayve, Xiaomi, ZEEKR, Zoox and many more.

NVIDIA offers three core computing systems and the AI software essential for end-to-end autonomous vehicle development. NVIDIA DRIVE AGX is the in-vehicle computer. NVIDIA DGX™ processes the data from the fleet and trains AI models, and NVIDIA Omniverse™ and NVIDIA Cosmos™ running on NVIDIA OVX™ systems test and validate self-driving systems in simulation.

Learn more about NVIDIA’s automotive and safety milestones at CES by tuning in to Huang’s opening keynote.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Marie Labrie

Automotive

NVIDIA Corporation

mlabrie@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, impact, and performance of NVIDIA’s products, services, and technologies, including NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI, NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin, NVIDIA DriveOS operating system; NVIDIA CUDA AV platform, NVIDIA DRIVE Orin, NVIDIA DGX systems, NVIDIA Omniverse platform and NVIDIA OVX systems; NVIDIA Cosmos, third parties using or adopting NVIDIA’s products and technologies, the benefits and impact thereof, and the features, performance and availability of their offerings; automotive being one of the largest AI and robotics industries; and NVIDIA bringing two decades of automotive computing, safety expertise and its CUDA AV platform to transform the multi-trillion dollar auto industry are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, NVIDIA Cosmos, NVIDIA DGX, NVIDIA DRIVE, NVIDIA DRIVE AGX, NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin, NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA OVX are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Preset URL: https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/news/toyota-aurora-continental-nvidia-drive