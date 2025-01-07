Transaction in Own Shares

7th January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:6th January 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:9,620
Lowest price per share (pence):757.00
Highest price per share (pence):783.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):768.2851

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,495,093 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,495,093 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON768.28519,620757.00783.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
06 January 2025 09:06:5059783.00XLON00317797085TRLO1
06 January 2025 09:06:505783.00XLON00317797086TRLO1
06 January 2025 09:06:5047783.00XLON00317797087TRLO1
06 January 2025 09:06:50110783.00XLON00317797088TRLO1
06 January 2025 11:51:56108780.00XLON00317812169TRLO1
06 January 2025 11:51:56108780.00XLON00317812170TRLO1
06 January 2025 11:51:5648780.00XLON00317812171TRLO1
06 January 2025 11:51:5660780.00XLON00317812172TRLO1
06 January 2025 11:51:56108780.00XLON00317812173TRLO1
06 January 2025 11:51:56283783.00XLON00317812174TRLO1
06 January 2025 11:51:56320783.00XLON00317812175TRLO1
06 January 2025 11:51:56144783.00XLON00317812176TRLO1
06 January 2025 12:01:18108777.00XLON00317812367TRLO1
06 January 2025 12:02:47107775.00XLON00317812407TRLO1
06 January 2025 12:48:54110775.00XLON00317813591TRLO1
06 January 2025 13:39:4020777.00XLON00317814704TRLO1
06 January 2025 13:39:40209777.00XLON00317814705TRLO1
06 January 2025 13:39:4084777.00XLON00317814706TRLO1
06 January 2025 13:39:40104777.00XLON00317814707TRLO1
06 January 2025 13:39:41424776.00XLON00317814708TRLO1
06 January 2025 13:44:20214774.00XLON00317814772TRLO1
06 January 2025 13:44:20106774.00XLON00317814773TRLO1
06 January 2025 13:44:21342773.00XLON00317814780TRLO1
06 January 2025 13:58:37214771.00XLON00317815102TRLO1
06 January 2025 13:58:37107771.00XLON00317815103TRLO1
06 January 2025 13:58:37106771.00XLON00317815104TRLO1
06 January 2025 13:58:37107771.00XLON00317815105TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:08:05114769.00XLON00317815384TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:08:05115769.00XLON00317815385TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:08:05114769.00XLON00317815386TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:08:05115769.00XLON00317815387TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:14:10111767.00XLON00317815572TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:14:10111767.00XLON00317815573TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:17:4174765.00XLON00317815796TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:17:4134765.00XLON00317815797TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:17:41112764.00XLON00317815798TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:19:51112764.00XLON00317815945TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:19:5166764.00XLON00317815946TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:19:5146764.00XLON00317815947TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:20:48109764.00XLON00317815990TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:31:00122766.00XLON00317816383TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:35:14333764.00XLON00317816562TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:35:14110764.00XLON00317816563TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:37:05110763.00XLON00317816665TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:37:05109763.00XLON00317816666TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:39:2889761.00XLON00317816744TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:41:49100761.00XLON00317816858TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:50:16107761.00XLON00317817255TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:52:50108760.00XLON00317817363TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:52:5023760.00XLON00317817364TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:52:5085760.00XLON00317817365TRLO1
06 January 2025 14:52:50108760.00XLON00317817366TRLO1
06 January 2025 15:01:15100759.00XLON00317817697TRLO1
06 January 2025 15:01:1513759.00XLON00317817698TRLO1
06 January 2025 15:01:15112759.00XLON00317817699TRLO1
06 January 2025 15:01:1521759.00XLON00317817700TRLO1
06 January 2025 15:01:1591759.00XLON00317817701TRLO1
06 January 2025 15:15:49113757.00XLON00317818209TRLO1
06 January 2025 15:16:53319760.00XLON00317818254TRLO1
06 January 2025 15:25:13110760.00XLON00317818546TRLO1
06 January 2025 15:25:13109760.00XLON00317818547TRLO1
06 January 2025 15:34:5798761.00XLON00317819023TRLO1
06 January 2025 15:34:5711761.00XLON00317819024TRLO1
06 January 2025 15:35:30110760.00XLON00317819046TRLO1
06 January 2025 15:45:2384759.00XLON00317819679TRLO1
06 January 2025 15:59:36223761.00XLON00317820514TRLO1
06 January 2025 15:59:36111761.00XLON00317820515TRLO1
06 January 2025 16:04:365764.00XLON00317820929TRLO1
06 January 2025 16:04:36414764.00XLON00317820930TRLO1
06 January 2025 16:05:33105763.00XLON00317821012TRLO1
06 January 2025 16:05:33316763.00XLON00317821013TRLO1
06 January 2025 16:06:07212762.00XLON00317821116TRLO1
06 January 2025 16:06:07105762.00XLON00317821117TRLO1
06 January 2025 16:06:2477761.00XLON00317821133TRLO1
06 January 2025 16:06:2431761.00XLON00317821134TRLO1
06 January 2025 16:12:13113762.00XLON00317821373TRLO1
06 January 2025 16:14:35105761.00XLON00317821481TRLO1
06 January 2025 16:16:34111759.00XLON00317821614TRLO1
06 January 2025 16:19:502759.00XLON00317821742TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970