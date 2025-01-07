7th January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 6th January 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,620 Lowest price per share (pence): 757.00 Highest price per share (pence): 783.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 768.2851

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,495,093 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,495,093 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 768.2851 9,620 757.00 783.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 06 January 2025 09:06:50 59 783.00 XLON 00317797085TRLO1 06 January 2025 09:06:50 5 783.00 XLON 00317797086TRLO1 06 January 2025 09:06:50 47 783.00 XLON 00317797087TRLO1 06 January 2025 09:06:50 110 783.00 XLON 00317797088TRLO1 06 January 2025 11:51:56 108 780.00 XLON 00317812169TRLO1 06 January 2025 11:51:56 108 780.00 XLON 00317812170TRLO1 06 January 2025 11:51:56 48 780.00 XLON 00317812171TRLO1 06 January 2025 11:51:56 60 780.00 XLON 00317812172TRLO1 06 January 2025 11:51:56 108 780.00 XLON 00317812173TRLO1 06 January 2025 11:51:56 283 783.00 XLON 00317812174TRLO1 06 January 2025 11:51:56 320 783.00 XLON 00317812175TRLO1 06 January 2025 11:51:56 144 783.00 XLON 00317812176TRLO1 06 January 2025 12:01:18 108 777.00 XLON 00317812367TRLO1 06 January 2025 12:02:47 107 775.00 XLON 00317812407TRLO1 06 January 2025 12:48:54 110 775.00 XLON 00317813591TRLO1 06 January 2025 13:39:40 20 777.00 XLON 00317814704TRLO1 06 January 2025 13:39:40 209 777.00 XLON 00317814705TRLO1 06 January 2025 13:39:40 84 777.00 XLON 00317814706TRLO1 06 January 2025 13:39:40 104 777.00 XLON 00317814707TRLO1 06 January 2025 13:39:41 424 776.00 XLON 00317814708TRLO1 06 January 2025 13:44:20 214 774.00 XLON 00317814772TRLO1 06 January 2025 13:44:20 106 774.00 XLON 00317814773TRLO1 06 January 2025 13:44:21 342 773.00 XLON 00317814780TRLO1 06 January 2025 13:58:37 214 771.00 XLON 00317815102TRLO1 06 January 2025 13:58:37 107 771.00 XLON 00317815103TRLO1 06 January 2025 13:58:37 106 771.00 XLON 00317815104TRLO1 06 January 2025 13:58:37 107 771.00 XLON 00317815105TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:08:05 114 769.00 XLON 00317815384TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:08:05 115 769.00 XLON 00317815385TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:08:05 114 769.00 XLON 00317815386TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:08:05 115 769.00 XLON 00317815387TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:14:10 111 767.00 XLON 00317815572TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:14:10 111 767.00 XLON 00317815573TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:17:41 74 765.00 XLON 00317815796TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:17:41 34 765.00 XLON 00317815797TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:17:41 112 764.00 XLON 00317815798TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:19:51 112 764.00 XLON 00317815945TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:19:51 66 764.00 XLON 00317815946TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:19:51 46 764.00 XLON 00317815947TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:20:48 109 764.00 XLON 00317815990TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:31:00 122 766.00 XLON 00317816383TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:35:14 333 764.00 XLON 00317816562TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:35:14 110 764.00 XLON 00317816563TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:37:05 110 763.00 XLON 00317816665TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:37:05 109 763.00 XLON 00317816666TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:39:28 89 761.00 XLON 00317816744TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:41:49 100 761.00 XLON 00317816858TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:50:16 107 761.00 XLON 00317817255TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:52:50 108 760.00 XLON 00317817363TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:52:50 23 760.00 XLON 00317817364TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:52:50 85 760.00 XLON 00317817365TRLO1 06 January 2025 14:52:50 108 760.00 XLON 00317817366TRLO1 06 January 2025 15:01:15 100 759.00 XLON 00317817697TRLO1 06 January 2025 15:01:15 13 759.00 XLON 00317817698TRLO1 06 January 2025 15:01:15 112 759.00 XLON 00317817699TRLO1 06 January 2025 15:01:15 21 759.00 XLON 00317817700TRLO1 06 January 2025 15:01:15 91 759.00 XLON 00317817701TRLO1 06 January 2025 15:15:49 113 757.00 XLON 00317818209TRLO1 06 January 2025 15:16:53 319 760.00 XLON 00317818254TRLO1 06 January 2025 15:25:13 110 760.00 XLON 00317818546TRLO1 06 January 2025 15:25:13 109 760.00 XLON 00317818547TRLO1 06 January 2025 15:34:57 98 761.00 XLON 00317819023TRLO1 06 January 2025 15:34:57 11 761.00 XLON 00317819024TRLO1 06 January 2025 15:35:30 110 760.00 XLON 00317819046TRLO1 06 January 2025 15:45:23 84 759.00 XLON 00317819679TRLO1 06 January 2025 15:59:36 223 761.00 XLON 00317820514TRLO1 06 January 2025 15:59:36 111 761.00 XLON 00317820515TRLO1 06 January 2025 16:04:36 5 764.00 XLON 00317820929TRLO1 06 January 2025 16:04:36 414 764.00 XLON 00317820930TRLO1 06 January 2025 16:05:33 105 763.00 XLON 00317821012TRLO1 06 January 2025 16:05:33 316 763.00 XLON 00317821013TRLO1 06 January 2025 16:06:07 212 762.00 XLON 00317821116TRLO1 06 January 2025 16:06:07 105 762.00 XLON 00317821117TRLO1 06 January 2025 16:06:24 77 761.00 XLON 00317821133TRLO1 06 January 2025 16:06:24 31 761.00 XLON 00317821134TRLO1 06 January 2025 16:12:13 113 762.00 XLON 00317821373TRLO1 06 January 2025 16:14:35 105 761.00 XLON 00317821481TRLO1 06 January 2025 16:16:34 111 759.00 XLON 00317821614TRLO1 06 January 2025 16:19:50 2 759.00 XLON 00317821742TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970