VDX.tv Appoints Penélope Lima as Global Head of Sales Strategy & Solutions and Head of Client Partnerships – Spain, To Support Growing Demand for Interactive CTV and Video Ads

MADRID, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VDX.tv, a global video advertising technology company transforming the way brands connect with relevant audiences, today announced that Penélope Lima has been appointed as head of sales strategy and solutions globally to support the growing demand for premium, omnichannel video experiences internationally. Furthermore, Lima will oversee all agency and client partnerships as head of client partnerships – Spain.

Within the European and Spanish markets, VDX.tv has partnered with clients like L’Oréal Luxe Spain , Renault Group and more on award-winning campaigns. VDX.tv’s campaign for Lancôme was selected a winner of The Wires Global 2023 in the category of “Best Use of CTV Technology”. VDX.tv’s campaign for Renault Group won in the same category during The Wires Global 2024.

VDX.tv provides interactive and targeted video advertising solutions to agency and brand clients for omnichannel campaigns spanning premium online video (OLV), mobile, connected TV (CTV), over-the-top (OTT) and digital out-of-home (DOOH) inventory.

With an 18+ year career in the digital marketing and advertising industry, Lima brings a wealth of experience to the position and has proven her ability to adapt and advance across sales, product and supply roles. Lima’s career in the digital advertising industry began in 2006, when she joined Advertising.com/AOL as media account manager and marketing manager. In 2010, she joined Exponential (now VDX.tv) as media director – Spain and Italy. During that time, Lima played a key role in the launch of the company’s Madrid office. Lima most recently held the role of Head of Supply Strategy Global at VDX.tv.

Over the past two years, Lima’s focus at VDX.tv has been on developing innovative products and solutions, including DOOH and programmatic selling. She has also played an instrumental role in shaping the company’s sales strategy for the client partnership team across all regions globally.

In her new role, Lima will continue to foster strong relationships with global brands and help curate premium brand experiences that drive the most omnichannel impact for clients. Her role will include developing and positioning new products and solutions, crafting effective go-to-market, sales and marketing strategies for clients and agencies across the US, Canada, EMEA and APAC, and identifying client needs to inform the development of new solutions and products. She will also lead the sales team in Spain and ensure that VDX.tv delivers the best solutions for clients and agencies in the region.

Lima said, "Transitioning from supply to client partnerships is an exciting step in my career. I’m eager to continue contributing to the growth of VDX.tv and the global digital industry by developing effective sales strategies and creating innovative solutions for our clients and agencies worldwide."

