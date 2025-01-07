From Exploit to Excellence: How SOLDOLLAR ($SOLD) is Redefining Meme Coins

Houston, TX,, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLDOLLAR ($SOLD) is proud to announce the successful completion of a full audit and KYC verification. This marks a significant milestone in its commitment to transparency, security, and long-term growth.

The smart contract of the project was built with integrity in mind. The successful audit is an essential step for every Web3 project looking to launch a native token.

Moreover, the SOLDOLLAR team has passed full KYC verification via SolidProof. The step proves that the founders are responsible and the project is viable. SOLDOLLAR the peculiarities of a meme coin and features of traditional currency in a pioneering manner.

Changing Meme Coins with Stability and Rewards

SOLDOLLAR brings together a rewarding experience, rewards, and a community-driven meme coin. Having started the journey with only 3 SOL, this project has truly been one that can bear any storm. In fact, the team survived the Pump.fun infamous exploit and completed a full audit and KYC verification to boot for more security.

Among the key features of SOLDOLLAR is its commitment to value and scarcity. To date, over 740 million tokens have been burned, greatly reducing supply and increasing the theoretical value of the token.

Moreover, there is a lock of 60 million $SOLD tokens for staking until the milestone of $1 is reached. This is a gesture from the founders to ensure long-term and sustainable growth.

Another thing that makes SOLDOLLAR unique is the staking mechanism. From crypto enthusiast to pragmatic investor, these pools go from 3 to 12 months with up to 10% compounding interest. Interest rewards from pre-staking are covered by the community wallet, building a mutually beneficial ecosystem.

Last but not least, the project locked away 45.97% of the tokens for one year utilizing Jupiter's Lock . This is another move that shows the team’s strong commitment to stability and trust.

Looking Ahead: Tokenomics and Future Plans

SOLDOLLAR's tokenomics has been crafted to be more understandable, transparent, and innovative. The supply of the token stands capped at 278,950,808 coins with a distribution policy that will benefit all its stakeholders.

The majority of the tokens are locked on Jupiter, with 60M for staking and 66.7M for the community. This is a very good option for providing stability and safety for the stakers and community contributors. Another 12M tokens are reserved for liquidity purposes, ensuring smooth trading and market stability.

As for the remaining tokens in circulation, they will act as the medium of exchange on the SOLDOLLAR platform.

In the wake of that, the SOLDOLLAR roadmap is focused on four important stages:

Phase 1 ("Development and Launch") : This phase includes smart contract development for staking provided by StreamFlow Finance. It also features the launch of SOLDOLLAR on the Solana blockchain.

: This phase includes smart contract development for staking provided by StreamFlow Finance. It also features the launch of SOLDOLLAR on the Solana blockchain. Phase 2 ("Community Building") : Here, SOLDOLLAR will communicate its ideas in front of its community on social media and with the help of events. Additionally, the marketing activities would be run in order to widely promote the project.

: Here, SOLDOLLAR will communicate its ideas in front of its community on social media and with the help of events. Additionally, the marketing activities would be run in order to widely promote the project. Phase 3 ("Expansion") : SOLDOLLAR will partner with various services and merchants to accept $SOLD as a means of payment. The token will also integrate with major wallets and exchanges.

: SOLDOLLAR will partner with various services and merchants to accept $SOLD as a means of payment. The token will also integrate with major wallets and exchanges. Phase 4 ("Continuous Improvement"): Long-term holders using responsible trading will be eligible for airdrops. Also, the staking options and reward mechanisms will be further extended.

About SOLDOLLAR

SOLDOLLAR is a project created to bring back the fun and excitement in trading meme coins. For Web3 fans tired of rug pulls, SOLDOLLAR promises a stable and fun digital environment.

The team chose to lock away 60 million tokens for staking until the $1 target is reached. The staking options range from 3 months and upwards, beyond 12 months, giving interest in return. This will help with cash flow management, minimize risk exposure, and ultimately keep the peg to the US dollar or above.

SOLDOLLAR was created to make a fun project that lasts and is beneficial for all holders.

For anyone interested in SOLDOLLAR, its origin, mission, and tokenomics, the project's official website is a great place to start. Find all the latest news and updates about SOLDOLLAR from the social links listed below.

X (Twitter) | Telegram | Portal



