Reclaimed Rubber from Devulcanization Market Share to Rise at 10.0% CAGR, to Reach USD 1,489.36 Million by 2034 | PMR

The global Reclaimed Rubber from Devulcanization Market was valued at USD 577.36 million in 2024. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow to USD 1,489.36 million by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.
Market Overview
Devulcanized rubber is an elevated assessed configuration of extinct rubber since devulcanized substance can be somewhat revulcanized and somewhat restore virgin rubber in particular compounds and applications involving tires. Presently, only a small aggregate of devulcanized systems is functioning on an industrial scale. These are essentially small potential systems that are devulcanizing rubber production failures or rubber reclaimed from waste tires. There are varied kinds of devulcanization technologies in the market. To name a few are chemical, purely mechanical, machinal with supercritical CO2, chemical/mechanical, microwave, ultrasonic and organic.
Key Insights from Report
- The market for reclaimed rubber from devulcanization is significantly shaped by zero logistics and waste-gathering prices.
- The reclaimed rubber from devulcanization market segmentation is mainly based on type, form, application, and region.
- Based on form, the powder segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
- By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Reclaimed Rubber from Devulcanization Market Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market size value in 2024
|USD 577.36 million
|Market size value in 2025
|USD 633.52 million
|Revenue Forecast in 2034
|USD 1,489.36 million
|CAGR
|10.0% from 2025 to 2034
|Base year
|2024
|Historical data
|2020-2023
|Forecast period
|2025-2034
Market’s Growth Drivers
Strict Government Directives: The market is witnessing steep growth due to strict government directives or refuse handling worldwide. Governments globally have commenced to inflict stringent directives on the handling of nonbiodegradable refuse and reprocessing instructions to confront ecological influence. In some areas, governments are offering inducements for reprocessing nonbiodegradable commodities and locating prizes for waste processors and recycling businesses, which contributes to the reclaimed rubber from devulcanization market growth.
Surge in Ecological Justifiability: The market growth is propelled by the surge in ecological justifiability operations by prominent contenders and controlling bodies of prominent nations. The reprocessing of rubber coincides with this exercise as it prevents the approach of contemporary nonbiodegradable configurations and utilizes the prevailing rubber refuse.
Growing Automotive Industry: The automotive industry globally is growing because of the growing disposable income of the normal population. The industry is a prominent end user of rubber especially for the production of several ingredients such as tires. Because of the growing prices of contemporary rubber substances, the industry is moving its inclination toward reprocessed rubber.
List of Reclaimed Rubber from Devulcanization Market Key Players
- Rubberlink
- Tyromer Inc.
- Austin Rubber Company
- Arduro Regen RBR
- Polylema
- Dolphin Rubbers Ltd
- Circular Rubbers Technologies Inc
- Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
- Rubber Conversion Srl
Geographical Analysis
In 2024, North America accounted for the largest reclaimed rubber from devulcanization market share. This can be attributed to a sizeable aggregate of end users rendering endeavors to obtain sustainability objectives. The region is the most prominent reprocessor of rubber substances, especially tires.
Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the region's integrated endeavors to encourage the reprocessing of several kinds of refuse involving synthetic rubbers by altering strategies and providing stimulus to function in the business. As per the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperations, local government will offer tax stimulus to firms functioning in reprocessing and an effortless consent procedure for contemporary contenders to enter.
Market Segmentation
By Type Outlook
- Synthetic Rubber
- Natural Rubber
By Form Outlook
- Powder
- Sheet
- Other
By Application Outlook
- Automotive & Aircraft Tires
- Cycle Tires
- Retreading
- Belts & Hoses
- Footwear
- Molded Rubber Goods
- Others
By Regional Outlook
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
