Industrial Plastic Bags Market to Reach USD 14.1 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand in Food Industry | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial plastic bags market is set for significant growth, with an estimated market size of USD 9.4 billion in 2025, expected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2035. This growth trajectory reflects a CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 to 2035. In 2024, the revenue generated by industrial plastic bags was USD 9.1 billion, marking a strong foundation for the future.

Industrial plastic bags have long been a crucial component in the packaging industry, with a dominant presence in the food sector. These bags are known for their hygiene, moisture resistance, and cost-effectiveness – qualities that are indispensable in the food industry. Their versatile use for packaging grains, snacks, frozen foods, and beverages ensures the safe storage of products, helps maintain long shelf life, and allows for convenient global transportation.

The food sector continues to be the largest driver of the industrial plastic bags market, and it is projected to capture more than 27% of the total market share in the coming years. As consumer demand for packaged food products grows, the need for reliable, sustainable packaging solutions like industrial plastic bags will continue to increase.

Even packaging for a line of feminine care products made from post-consumer recycled and biomass-balanced materials has been introduced by certain major worldwide companies.

Some manufacturers even place a strong emphasis on creating colorful and stylish bags to entice customers to buy their goods. These businesses even use cutting-edge marketing and advertising efforts to advertise their bags. To create personalized bags for their corporate clientele, businesses are focusing on the commercial market. Some even concentrate on creating bags in a range of sizes and forms to meet the needs of customers.

Manufacturers are taking advantage of the opportunity presented by the global decline in oil and gas prices. Manufacturers are being encouraged to employ these raw ingredients to make plastic bags by the falling price of oil and gas. Plastic bags are being used by manufacturers as a platform for brand marketing.

To promote and build brand recognition in a variety of end-use sectors, including fashion, consumer goods, food & beverage, bakery, and others, manufacturers are making printed plastic bags.

Manufacturers are creating inventive plastic bags as the globe as a whole is moving toward distinctive items. For organizations and sectors that place a priority on the environment, several manufacturers are providing a new and broad line of industrial can liners. These goods come in High-density polyethylene (HDPE), and Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), as well as a variety of sizes and gauges, and are perfect for a variety of applications.

Since they are more readily available and less expensive to produce than biodegradable polymers, industrial plastic bag makers mostly use non-biodegradable plastics. The trend toward boosting the number of biodegradable components in plastics is anticipated to be fuelled by intense recycling and manufacturing support for plastic bags.

Due to these circumstances, manufacturers are concentrating on biodegradable plastic bags as a way to get around government laws because they are simple to recycle and do not harm the environment. Industrial plastic bags are primarily utilized for the reasonably priced transportation of industrial goods.





Understanding The Industrial Plastic Bags Market

The Industrial Plastic Bags Market refers to the sector involved in the production, distribution, and consumption of plastic bags used primarily for industrial purposes. These bags are designed for packaging, storing, and transporting various goods, materials, and products in industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, and logistics.

Key types of industrial plastic bags include:

Polyethylene Bags – Commonly used in industrial settings due to their flexibility, strength, and low cost. Polypropylene Bags – Known for their durability and resistance to moisture, often used for packaging heavy goods. Garment Bags – Used in the clothing and textile industry. Heavy-Duty Bags – Designed to hold and transport bulky or heavy materials like chemicals, fertilizers, and grains. Stretch Film – Used for wrapping and securing goods on pallets during transportation.



Industrial Plastic Bags: Essential for Agriculture’s Growing Packaging Needs

As the agricultural sector continues to expand, the demand for efficient and reliable packaging solutions has surged. Industrial plastic bags are increasingly being used to package essential agricultural products such as seeds, fertilizers, and soil. This surge in demand highlights the critical role plastic bags play in maintaining product quality and supporting the industry's growth.

Plastic bags are ideal for agricultural packaging due to their UV resistance and waterproof properties. These qualities help protect valuable products from harmful sunlight exposure and prevent moisture from deteriorating the contents. This is especially crucial for items stored outdoors, where they are more susceptible to the elements.

"The Industrial Plastic Bags Market is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing demand in packaging and logistics. Their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and durability make them essential for various industries like agriculture, food, and manufacturing. As sustainability concerns rise, eco-friendly alternatives may shape the future of this market." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways From The Industrial Plastic Bags Market

The global industrial plastic bags market grew at a CAGR of 3.0% between 2020 and 2024.

By 2024, the market value reached USD 9.1 billion, indicating positive growth.

The USA market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% by 2035, outperforming other North American countries.

The UK’s food and beverage sector presents significant growth opportunities, with an expected growth rate of 3.1%.

Polyethylene (PE) is expected to dominate the market with a share of 35.7% over the forecast period.

Bags with 20-50 kg capacity are forecasted to lead the market, holding a 40.9% share during the evaluation period.

Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Industrial Plastic Bags Market

Rising Demand for Packaging Solutions: The growth in e-commerce, retail, and manufacturing industries has led to an increased need for cost-effective and versatile packaging solutions, driving the demand for industrial plastic bags. Growing Focus on Lightweight and Durable Packaging: Industrial plastic bags offer the perfect balance of lightweight, strength, and durability, which makes them ideal for handling and storing bulk products, further fueling their adoption in various sectors. Sustainability Initiatives and Innovations: As sustainability becomes a priority, the market has seen an increase in the production of biodegradable and recyclable plastic bags, attracting environmentally-conscious industries and consumers. Expanding Industrial and Logistics Operations: The continuous growth of global supply chains, warehousing, and logistics operations has led to an uptick in the need for industrial plastic bags, which are used for packaging, transport, and storage of goods. Cost Efficiency and Customization: The cost-effective nature of industrial plastic bags, coupled with the ability to customize sizes, strengths, and features, makes them a preferred choice for various industrial applications across multiple sectors, including agriculture, food, and chemicals.







Competitive Landscape

Key players in the industrial plastic bag business are creating and introducing new goods to the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.

Key Developments in Industrial Plastic Bags Market:

In October 2024, ProAmpac released a novel bag that is a practical alternative to standard clamshell containers. It includes conventional, recycle-ready, and post-consumer recycled (PCR) structures. Innovative features include an incorporated handle, which makes it ideal for hot grab-and-go goods like rotisserie chicken and other prepared dishes, and fog-resistant packaging to ensure product visibility.

Reynolds Consumer goods LLC bought Atacama Manufacturing in November 2023, which is an innovation-driven company that designs, formulates, manufactures, and commercializes goods made from recycled or renewable and plant-based materials.

Key Players in Industrial Plastic Bags Market

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG

ProAmpac LLC.

Mondi plc

Novolex Holdings, Inc.

Reynolds Consumer Products LLC.

Transcontinental Inc.

Ströbel GmbH

Cady Bag Company, LLC

Palmetto Industries International Inc

Royal NNZ Group bv

MURAPLAST d.o.o.

Knack Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

A-Pac Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Sah Polymers Ltd



Get the Complete Story—Read More About Our Latest Report!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-plastic-bags-market

Industrial Plastic Bags Market Segmentation

By Material:

In terms of material, the market for industrial plastic bags is divided into polypropylene (PE), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), biodegradable plastic and recycled plastics.

By Capacity:

Industrial plastic bags are available in multiple capacities which include less than 20 kg, 20 to 50 kg and above 50 kg.

By Product Type:

In terms of product type, the market is segmented into flat bags, gusseted bags, trash bags, valve bags and woven bags.

By End Use:

End user is the market for industrial plastic bags include food, beverages, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, construction, retail & e-commerce and waste management.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für industrielle Plastiktüten steht vor einem erheblichen Wachstum, mit einer geschätzten Marktgröße von 9,4 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2025, die bis 2035 voraussichtlich 14,1 Mrd. USD erreichen wird. Dieser Wachstumskurs spiegelt eine CAGR von 4,1 % von 2025 bis 2035 wider. Im Jahr 2024 belief sich der Umsatz mit industriellen Plastiktüten auf 9,1 Milliarden US-Dollar und bildete damit eine starke Grundlage für die Zukunft.

Industrielle Kunststofftüten sind seit langem ein wichtiger Bestandteil in der Verpackungsindustrie, mit einer dominierenden Präsenz im Lebensmittelsektor. Diese Beutel sind bekannt für ihre Hygiene, Feuchtigkeitsbeständigkeit und Wirtschaftlichkeit – Eigenschaften, die in der Lebensmittelindustrie unverzichtbar sind. Ihre vielseitige Verwendung zum Verpacken von Getreide, Snacks, Tiefkühlkost und Getränken gewährleistet die sichere Lagerung von Produkten, trägt zur Aufrechterhaltung einer langen Haltbarkeit bei und ermöglicht einen bequemen weltweiten Transport.

Der Lebensmittelsektor ist nach wie vor der größte Treiber des Marktes für industrielle Plastiktüten und wird in den kommenden Jahren voraussichtlich mehr als 27 % des Gesamtmarktanteils erobern. Mit der wachsenden Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach verpackten Lebensmitteln wird der Bedarf an zuverlässigen, nachhaltigen Verpackungslösungen wie industriellen Plastiktüten weiter steigen.

Den Markt für industrielle Plastiktüten verstehen

Der Markt für industrielle Plastiktüten bezieht sich auf den Sektor, der an der Herstellung, dem Vertrieb und dem Verbrauch von Plastiktüten beteiligt ist, die hauptsächlich für industrielle Zwecke verwendet werden. Diese Beutel sind für das Verpacken, Lagern und Transportieren verschiedener Waren, Materialien und Produkte in Branchen wie Fertigung, Landwirtschaft, Bauwesen, Einzelhandel und Logistik konzipiert.

Zu den wichtigsten Arten von industriellen Plastiktüten gehören:

Polyethylenbeutel – Aufgrund ihrer Flexibilität, Festigkeit und geringen Kosten häufig in industriellen Umgebungen verwendet. Polypropylen-Beutel – Bekannt für ihre Langlebigkeit und Feuchtigkeitsbeständigkeit, die häufig zum Verpacken schwerer Güter verwendet werden. Kleidersäcke – Werden in der Bekleidungs- und Textilindustrie verwendet. Heavy-Duty Bags – Entwickelt, um sperrige oder schwere Materialien wie Chemikalien, Düngemittel und Getreide zu halten und zu transportieren. Stretchfolie – Wird zum Einwickeln und Sichern von Waren auf Paletten während des Transports verwendet.



Industrielle Plastiktüten: Unverzichtbar für den wachsenden Verpackungsbedarf der Landwirtschaft

Mit der weiteren Expansion des Agrarsektors ist die Nachfrage nach effizienten und zuverlässigen Verpackungslösungen gestiegen. Industrielle Plastiktüten werden zunehmend zum Verpacken wichtiger landwirtschaftlicher Produkte wie Saatgut, Düngemittel und Erde verwendet. Dieser Nachfrageschub unterstreicht die entscheidende Rolle, die Plastiktüten bei der Aufrechterhaltung der Produktqualität und der Unterstützung des Wachstums der Branche spielen.

Plastiktüten eignen sich aufgrund ihrer UV-Beständigkeit und wasserdichten Eigenschaften hervorragend für landwirtschaftliche Verpackungen. Diese Eigenschaften tragen dazu bei, wertvolle Produkte vor schädlicher Sonneneinstrahlung zu schützen und zu verhindern, dass Feuchtigkeit den Inhalt verschlechtert. Dies ist besonders wichtig für Gegenstände, die im Freien gelagert werden, wo sie anfälliger für Witterungseinflüsse sind.

"Der Markt für industrielle Kunststofftüten verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum, angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage in Verpackung und Logistik. Ihre Vielseitigkeit, Kosteneffizienz und Langlebigkeit machen sie für verschiedene Branchen wie Landwirtschaft, Lebensmittel und Fertigung unverzichtbar. Da die Bedenken hinsichtlich der Nachhaltigkeit zunehmen, können umweltfreundliche Alternativen die Zukunft dieses Marktes prägen." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Markt für industrielle Plastiktüten

Der globale Markt für industrielle Plastiktüten wuchs zwischen 2020 und 2024 mit einer CAGR von 3,0 %.

Bis 2024 erreichte der Marktwert 9,1 Milliarden US-Dollar, was auf ein positives Wachstum hindeutet.

Der US-Markt wird bis 2035 voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 3,3 % wachsen und damit andere nordamerikanische Länder übertreffen.

Der britische Lebensmittel- und Getränkesektor bietet mit einer erwarteten Wachstumsrate von 3,1 % erhebliche Wachstumschancen.

Es wird erwartet, dass Polyethylen (PE) den Markt mit einem Anteil von 35,7 % im Prognosezeitraum dominieren wird.

Es wird prognostiziert, dass Säcke mit einer Kapazität von 20-50 kg mit einem Anteil von 40,9 % im Bewertungszeitraum marktführend sein werden.

Haupttreiber für das Wachstum des Marktes für industrielle Kunststofftüten

Steigende Nachfrage nach Verpackungslösungen: Das Wachstum im E-Commerce, im Einzelhandel und in der Fertigungsindustrie hat zu einem erhöhten Bedarf an kostengünstigen und vielseitigen Verpackungslösungen geführt, was die Nachfrage nach industriellen Plastiktüten ankurbelt. Wachsender Fokus auf leichte und langlebige Verpackungen: Industrielle Kunststofftüten bieten die perfekte Balance zwischen Leichtigkeit, Festigkeit und Haltbarkeit, was sie ideal für die Handhabung und Lagerung von Schüttgütern macht, was ihre Einführung in verschiedenen Sektoren weiter vorantreibt. Nachhaltigkeitsinitiativen und Innovationen: Da Nachhaltigkeit zu einer Priorität wird, hat der Markt eine Zunahme der Produktion von biologisch abbaubaren und recycelbaren Plastiktüten erlebt, was umweltbewusste Industrien und Verbraucher anzieht. Ausbau der Industrie- und Logistikbetriebe: Das kontinuierliche Wachstum der globalen Lieferketten, Lager- und Logistikabläufe hat zu einem Anstieg des Bedarfs an industriellen Kunststofftüten geführt, die für die Verpackung, den Transport und die Lagerung von Waren verwendet werden. Kosteneffizienz und Anpassung: Die Kosteneffizienz industrieller Kunststofftüten, gepaart mit der Möglichkeit, Größen, Stärken und Eigenschaften anzupassen, macht sie zu einer bevorzugten Wahl für verschiedene industrielle Anwendungen in verschiedenen Sektoren, darunter Landwirtschaft, Lebensmittel und Chemie.



Wettbewerbslandschaft

Die Hauptakteure im Geschäft mit industriellen Kunststofftüten entwickeln und bringen neue Waren auf den Markt. Sie schließen sich mit verschiedenen Organisationen zusammen und erweitern ihre geografische Reichweite. Einige von ihnen arbeiten auch mit lokalen Marken und Start-up-Unternehmen zusammen, um neue Produkte herzustellen.

Wichtige Entwicklungen auf dem Markt für industrielle Kunststofftüten:

Im Oktober 2024 brachte ProAmpac einen neuartigen Beutel auf den Markt, der eine praktische Alternative zu herkömmlichen Zweischalenbehältern darstellt. Es umfasst konventionelle, recyclingbereite und Post-Consumer-Recycling-Strukturen (PCR). Zu den innovativen Merkmalen gehören ein integrierter Griff, der sich ideal für heiße Grab-and-Go-Waren wie Hähnchen vom Drehspieß und andere zubereitete Gerichte eignet, sowie eine beschlagfreie Verpackung, um die Sichtbarkeit des Produkts zu gewährleisten.

Reynolds Consumer Goods LLC kaufte im November 2023 Atacama Manufacturing, ein innovationsgetriebenes Unternehmen, das Waren aus recycelten oder erneuerbaren und pflanzlichen Materialien entwirft, formuliert, herstellt und vermarktet.

Hauptakteure auf dem Markt für industrielle Plastiktüten

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG

ProAmpac LLC.

Mondi AG

Novolex Holdings, Inc.

Reynolds Consumer Products LLC.

Transcontinental Inc.

Ströbel GmbH

Cady Bag Unternehmen, LLC

Palmetto Industries International Inc

Royal NNZ Group bv

MURAPLAST d.o.o.

Knack Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

A-Pac Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Sah Polymers GmbH



Marktsegmentierung für industrielle Plastiktüten

Nach Material:

In Bezug auf das Material wird der Markt für industrielle Plastiktüten in Polypropylen (PE), Polyethylen (PE), Polyvinylchlorid (PVC), biologisch abbaubaren Kunststoff und recycelte Kunststoffe unterteilt.

Nach Kapazität:

Industrielle Kunststoffsäcke sind in verschiedenen Kapazitäten erhältlich, darunter weniger als 20 kg, 20 bis 50 kg und über 50 kg.

Nach Produkttyp:

In Bezug auf den Produkttyp ist der Markt in Flachbeutel, Seitenfaltensäcke, Müllsäcke, Ventilsäcke und gewebte Säcke unterteilt.

Nach Endverwendung:

Endverbraucher ist der Markt für industrielle Plastiktüten, zu denen Lebensmittel, Getränke, Landwirtschaft, Pharmazeutika, Chemie, Bauwesen, Einzelhandel und E-Commerce sowie Abfallwirtschaft gehören.

Nach Region:

Abgedeckt werden die wichtigsten Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on the Packaging Domain:

The growing demand for plastic bags is driven by convenience, affordability, and versatility, despite increasing environmental concerns prompting a shift toward sustainable packaging alternatives in various industries.

During the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032, the market is expected to register a value CAGR worth 4.1%. By 2022-end, demand for tote and ingredient bags packaging is expected to total USD 27.1 Billion.

The global canvas bags market is anticipated to witness a market value of USD 1,051.17 million in 2023 and is expected to harness a market value of USD 1,740 million by reflecting a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The global filter bag market size reached USD 2.4 billion in 2023. Over the forecast period 2024 to 2034, demand is anticipated to rise at 3.3% CAGR. Total value is anticipated to increase from USD 2.5 billion in 2024 to USD 3.4 billion by 2034.

Vacuum shrink bags are a type of flexible packaging used to tightly wrap products by removing air from the bag and sealing it around the item. This process involves placing the product inside the bag, vacuuming out the air to create a tight fit, and then using heat to shrink the bag around the product.

The global sales pre-made bags are estimated to be worth USD 33.0 billion in 2021 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 61.7 billion by 2031.

The demand for food bags is rising as consumers prioritize convenience, sustainability, and food preservation, driving innovation in eco-friendly materials and packaging solutions within the food industry.

The gusseted bag market valuation is USD 4.4 billion in 2024. Growing sustainability trends have created huge growth in the packaging sector, ensuring prominence in the coming years, with an estimated value of USD 6.1 billion by 2034.

A seed paper bag is an environmentally friendly product made from paper embedded with seeds. The paper is designed to be biodegradable, and when it is planted in soil, the seeds can germinate and grow into plants.

The global sales of paper bags are estimated to be worth USD 6.4 billion in 2024 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 9.9 billion by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube