Womens Digital Health Market to hit USD 12.9 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Womens Digital Health Market size was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 19.7% from 2024 to 2032. This market encompasses a range of innovative technologies and services designed to address women’s unique health needs.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/12193

By leveraging tools such as mobile apps, wearable devices, telehealth platforms, and digital communities, women can better manage their health, gaining enhanced access to information and care.The increasing adoption of smartphones and improved internet access are pivotal in expanding the reach of womens digital health solutions. With growing connectivity, more women, including those in low- and middle-income regions, can access these technologies. This shift bridges the digital divide, enabling widespread adoption of services like virtual health consultations and personalized health tracking, driving market growth, and fostering innovation.

The womens digital health market is segmented by type into mobile apps, wearables, diagnostic tools, and others. In 2023, mobile apps emerged as the leading segment, contributing USD 1.6 billion in revenue and poised for substantial growth during the forecast period. Their popularity stems from their convenience and accessibility, offering users 24/7 access to health management tools. These apps allow women to monitor various aspects of their health, providing personalized insights and advice, which are crucial for effective health management.

By application, the womens digital health market is categorized into reproductive health, menstrual health, pregnancy and nursing care, general wellness, and others. In 2023, reproductive health accounted for 47.7% of the market share and is expected to grow significantly. Increased awareness of reproductive health issues has fueled demand for solutions that support fertility tracking and family planning. Advances in technology have improved the accuracy of cycle predictions and other related metrics, further enhancing this segment’s appeal.

North America, led by the U.S., dominated the global womens digital health market in 2023, with the U.S. generating USD 847.8 million in revenue. The region benefits from high smartphone penetration, robust internet infrastructure, and substantial investments in health tech startups. These factors have spurred the development of advanced digital solutions catering to reproductive health, mental wellness, and menopause management.

As technological advancements continue and awareness of women’s health grows, the digital health market is poised for significant expansion, transforming healthcare accessibility and personalization for women worldwide.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/12193

Major players in womens digital health market include Ava Women, Clue (BioWink), Conceivable, Elvie, Flo Health, HeraMED, iSono Health, Koninklijke Philips, LactApp Women's Health, Maven Clinic, Natural Cycles, Peppy Health, Preglife, Soula – AI, and Valley Electronics. among others.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Base estimates & calculations

1.3.1 Base year calculation

1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.4 Forecast model

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.5.2 Data mining sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing demand for personalized healthcare

3.2.1.2 Technological advancements in wearable devices

3.2.1.3 Growing awareness regarding women health and wellness

3.2.1.4 Rise in smartphone usage

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Data privacy and security concerns

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Technological landscape

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.6 Key news & initiatives

3.7 Future market trends

3.8 Gap analysis

3.9 Porter’s analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis

Browse more telehealth industry reports @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-reports/telehealth/82

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.