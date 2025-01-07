Space Sensors and Actuators Market to surpass USD 10.9 billion by 2034, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Sensors and Actuators Market was valued at USD 3 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth USD 10.9 billion by the end of 2034, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

This growth is fueled by technological advancements aimed at miniaturization, enhanced functionality, and improved reliability. Innovations like piezoelectric actuators and MEMS-based sensors enhance performance while reducing size and weight. This is crucial for space missions requiring compact and dependable systems capable of enduring extreme conditions.The market is witnessing increased investments from government and private enterprises as they undertake ambitious missions to explore celestial bodies such as Mars and asteroids. These projects demand cutting-edge sensors and actuators for critical applications like telemetry, thermal regulation, and engine valve control, driving continuous innovation in the sector.

The space sensors and actuators market is categorized into sensors and actuators, with the sensors segment anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. Technological progress enables the development of lightweight and highly accurate sensors tailored to the harsh conditions of space. MEMS sensors are gaining traction due to their compactness and precision, making them ideal for modern spacecraft. Additionally, advancements in pressure sensors and attitude measurement address the growing demand for precise orientation and environmental data in space exploration.

The space sensors and actuators market is categorized into commercial government and defense segments, with the commercial sector leading in 2024, generating USD 2.4 billion in revenue. The rapid growth of the commercial segment is attributed to rising investments in satellite deployment and the expansion of private space enterprises. Small satellites, including CubeSats, are increasingly sought after for applications like Earth observation and telecommunications. To meet these needs, manufacturers develop cost-effective, efficient, and compact sensors and actuators capable of delivering real-time data such as climate analysis and disaster management.



North America led the space sensors and actuators market in 2024, capturing a 43.4% share, driven by significant government initiatives, technological advancements, and a dynamic commercial space sector. The region benefits from substantial funding for space exploration and defense programs, spurring the demand for advanced sensing and actuation technologies. Efforts to develop reliable and innovative systems for spacecraft control, environmental monitoring, and scientific research underscore the region's dominant position in the global market.With continuous innovation and rising investments, the market is poised for transformative growth, catering to the evolving needs of modern space exploration and commercial applications.

This space sensors and actuators market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD million) & volume (units) from 2021 to 2034, for the following segments:

Market, By Type

Sensors Pressure sensors Attitude measurement Humidity/temperature sensors GPS sensors Vacuum-ultraviolet photodetectors Spectrometers Proximity sensors Gravity sensors Others

Actuators Linear actuators Rotary actuators



Market, By Platform

Satellites

Capsules/cargos

Interplanetary spacecraft & probes

Rovers/spacecraft landers

Launch vehicle

Market, By Application

Attitude & orbital control system

Telemetry, tracking and command

Thermal system

Propellent feed system

Berthing and docking system

Thrust vector control system

Engine valve control system

Others

Market, By End Use

Commercial

Government and defense

