Interius BioTherapeutics Announces Regulatory Approval to Expand Phase 1 Clinical Trial of INT2104 into Europe

German regulatory agency, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, granted approval to expand the INVISE Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating INT2104 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies to Europe

The first patient in the INVISE global study was recently dosed in Australia

INVISE interim safety and proof-of-concept data to be presented at a scientific meeting in 2H 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interius BioTherapeutics, a clinical-stage company engineering targeted, programmable vectors for the precision delivery of genetic medicines, today announced that the German regulatory agency, the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), has approved expansion of the INVISE first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating INT2104 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies to Europe. INVISE is the first clinical trial to announce clearance to evaluate in vivo CAR gene therapy in Europe. INT2104 is a first-in-class gene therapy that delivers a CAR transgene to generate effector CAR-T and CAR-NK cells in vivo for the targeting of CD20-positive B cells.

“We are thrilled to have received approval from PEI regulators to expand our INVISE clinical study into the EU,” said Interius President and CEO, Phil Johnson, M.D. “The PEI has a rich history in supporting the advancement of novel medicines, including foundational research for in vivo CAR T therapy, and this approval highlights the strength of our preclinical data and the breakthrough potential of INT2104 to broaden access to CAR therapies. We are also thankful for our Australian clinical sites that have paved the way for our continued expansion, having recently dosed our first study participant there in October. We remain committed to transforming the current treatment paradigm through clinical evaluation of our novel products, and the PEI’s approval marks a significant step.”

Dr. Marion Subklewe, M.D., Ph.D., full professor and consultant in the Department of Hematology of the LMU University Hospital, head of the Cellular Immunotherapy program and head of the Laboratory for Translational Cancer Immunotherapy at the Ludwig-Maximillian University in Munich, and INVISE Principal Investigator, added, “I am honored to collaborate with the Interius team to bring their innovative in vivo CAR gene therapy to patients in Germany and other European countries. Cancer is an incredibly complex disease that demands bold and creative solutions. Interius' groundbreaking approach has the potential to simplify treatment, provide faster and more accessible care, and significantly improve patient outcomes while transforming the treatment journey by reducing delays and eliminating complicated procedures.”

About INVISE

INVISE (INjectable Vectors for In Situ Engineering) is a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety of INT2104 intravenous infusion in adults with refractory/relapsing B cell malignancies. The study is a global, two-part, multicenter, open-label, single dose design with a dose escalation portion designed to inform the dose of INT2104 to be used in the dose confirmation part of the trial and future studies. INVISE has been granted Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) approval and Clinical Trial Notification (CTN) clearance by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) regulatory clearance in Germany. Additional information and enrollment criteria may be found on clinicaltrials.gov (NCT06539338).

About INT2104

INT2104 is a wholly-owned investigational gene therapy candidate, which specifically targets CD7-positive T and NK cells and delivers a CAR transgene to create effector CAR-T and CAR-NK cells in vivo. The CAR cells target CD20-positive B cells for the treatment of B cell malignancies. Unlike ex vivo CAR-T therapies, INT2104 is an off-the-shelf, single dose treatment, administered systemically through intravenous infusion without the need for lymphodepletion or for any special equipment or training.

About Interius BioTherapeutics

Interius BioTherapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company engineering targeted, programmable vectors for the precision delivery of genetic medicines to treat an array of challenging diseases in oncology, autoimmunity and beyond. Leveraging a proprietary platform, Interius has created a differentiated off-the-shelf therapeutic modality designed for broad patient access. The Company’s lead programs aim to overcome the current limitations of ex vivo chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy by creating therapeutic CAR cells directly in the patient’s body, avoiding preconditioning chemotherapy, manufacturing bottlenecks, and high costs.

